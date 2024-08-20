General Hospital spoilers: Sonny tracks down John Cates’ son to get FBI agent to back off?

When it comes to General Hospital’s Sonny (Maurice Benard), he is the closest thing we can think of to being Mr. Untouchable or the Teflon Don of Daytime.

The dimpled kingpin has skirted his way around the law for decades, to our recollection only going to prison for murdering A.J. (Sean Kanan), a crime the governor ultimately pardoned him for. So when John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) made it clear he wants to lock up Sonny for good, we knew it would be a good chance the FBI agent’s mission would eventually fail.

Now to John’s credit, Sonny was off his game for a while thanks to Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and subsequently Ava (Maura West) messing with his bipolar medications. The Corinthos patriarch was volatile and paranoid, and he managed to shut out his most trusted inner circle, by that we mean Jason (Steve Burton) and Carly (Laura Wright). However, now that Sonny’s on the right medication, he’s ready to properly go head-to-head with John, and that means the game has changed.

In the General Hospital episode airing on August 19, John arrested Kristina (Kate Mansi) for the assault and attempted murder of Ava (Maura West), who he claimed was a federal witness in an FBI investigation. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), Molly (Kristen Vaganos) and Sonny were left outraged and argued against John’s charges, but John remained undeterred. It was obvious that John only arrested Kristina to stick it to Sonny, and that decision may wind up haunting the agent.

Since returning to Port Charles, John has made a few mentions of his son, and we’re starting to think those mentions were purposefully designed by the show’s writers. So far, viewers know that John was a single father who raised his son who is allegedly grown and on his own. He also mentioned in a conversation with Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) that his son is on the spectrum.

We can imagine a scenario in which Sonny feels entitled to seek out John’s son since John is targeting Kristina. While Sonny has no power to arrest John’s child and the kingpin won’t dare harm him, it’s in the realm of possibility that Sonny will attempt to poison John’s son against him. Sonny’s known John a long time and has plenty of negative stories to share about his time in Port Charles both in the past and in the present. If this turns out to be the case, Sonny could hope that John’s disappointed son would lay a guilt trip on John and get him to back off.

However, what if Sonny seeks out this mystery child for another reason? It’s not hard to picture Sonny or perhaps Jason finding the child to pump him for information on John. If Sonny and Jason talk to the son and he reveals something they can use to get John out of Port Charles, such a conversation may prove worth it to them.

Although our theories are just that for now, we have to wonder how John’s current time in Port Charles may come to an end. Will he be pushed out of town or will he be murdered? It’s worth reminding viewers that now that Brennan (Charles Mesure) is back, Sonny isn’t the only person John must keep an eye out for.