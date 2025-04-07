General Hospital spoilers: Ava uses Ric’s crash to earn a huge payday?

Remarkably, it didn’t take long for General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) to find herself in the hot seat for Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) car crash. After giving Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) hints that she did something she deeply regrets, which led him to press Kristina for specifics of how she played a role in the crash, Ric and Ava (Maura West) appear to be building a case that Kristina is guilty of attempted murder.

In the General Hospital episode that aired on April 4, Ric woke up in the hospital bed and told Ava that he recalled that while driving, the brakes in the car failed. Additionally, talking with Molly (Kristen Vaganos), Ric remembered waking up after the accident and seeing Kristina at the scene. Then, later in the same episode, Ava tracked down the vehicle and learned from the mechanic that the brakes were cut.

Fast forward to the week of April 7, and in the following preview for the week’s episodes, it looks as if Ava gets video footage of her parking garage the night of the crash. She’s likely to see that Kristina was there tinkering around her vehicle.

With all of that being said, we aren’t so sure that Kristina is headed to prison for what she did. Instead, we can imagine Ava and Ric taking this opportunity to earn a big payday. Both of them have had a cash flow problem as of late, and Ava even recently went to Sonny (Maurice Benard) to beg for a loan. That loan didn’t pan out, but now Ava and Ric may have leverage to get money from the kingpin in the form of hush money.

It’s not hard to picture Ava seeking out Sonny and demanding he pay up in order to keep Kristina from being arrested. The art gallery owner may offer to help delete the security footage of her garage and even help Sonny make the car disappear in exchange for a healthy lump sum. He’d probably hate to pay Ava and Ric anything, but there’s nothing Sonny won’t do to protect his children.

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn as Kristina and Alexis talking in General Hospital

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Unfortunately for Sonny, even if Ava and Ric come to some deal, we can’t say that guarantees Kristina’s freedom. Should Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discover the truth, she may press Kristina to take some responsibility for what she did and turn herself in. For that matter, if Molly learns of what her sister did, the ADA could become determined to make her sister finally pay for her reckless behavior, as it almost killed her father.

We can’t say for sure yet what fate awaits Kristina after this latest debacle, but boy, does she have a habit of getting herself into trouble.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.

