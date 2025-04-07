General Hospital spoilers: Ava uses Ric’s crash to earn a huge payday?
Has Ava found a way to come out on top again?
Remarkably, it didn’t take long for General Hospital’s Kristina (Kate Mansi) to find herself in the hot seat for Ric (Rick Hearst) and Elizabeth’s (Rebecca Herbst) car crash. After giving Lucky (Jonathan Jackson) hints that she did something she deeply regrets, which led him to press Kristina for specifics of how she played a role in the crash, Ric and Ava (Maura West) appear to be building a case that Kristina is guilty of attempted murder.
In the General Hospital episode that aired on April 4, Ric woke up in the hospital bed and told Ava that he recalled that while driving, the brakes in the car failed. Additionally, talking with Molly (Kristen Vaganos), Ric remembered waking up after the accident and seeing Kristina at the scene. Then, later in the same episode, Ava tracked down the vehicle and learned from the mechanic that the brakes were cut.
Fast forward to the week of April 7, and in the following preview for the week’s episodes, it looks as if Ava gets video footage of her parking garage the night of the crash. She’s likely to see that Kristina was there tinkering around her vehicle.
With all of that being said, we aren’t so sure that Kristina is headed to prison for what she did. Instead, we can imagine Ava and Ric taking this opportunity to earn a big payday. Both of them have had a cash flow problem as of late, and Ava even recently went to Sonny (Maurice Benard) to beg for a loan. That loan didn’t pan out, but now Ava and Ric may have leverage to get money from the kingpin in the form of hush money.
It’s not hard to picture Ava seeking out Sonny and demanding he pay up in order to keep Kristina from being arrested. The art gallery owner may offer to help delete the security footage of her garage and even help Sonny make the car disappear in exchange for a healthy lump sum. He’d probably hate to pay Ava and Ric anything, but there’s nothing Sonny won’t do to protect his children.
Unfortunately for Sonny, even if Ava and Ric come to some deal, we can’t say that guarantees Kristina’s freedom. Should Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) discover the truth, she may press Kristina to take some responsibility for what she did and turn herself in. For that matter, if Molly learns of what her sister did, the ADA could become determined to make her sister finally pay for her reckless behavior, as it almost killed her father.
We can’t say for sure yet what fate awaits Kristina after this latest debacle, but boy, does she have a habit of getting herself into trouble.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. If you miss an episode, you can catch up on Hulu.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Audra acquires a secret weapon to take down Kyle?
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy asks Hope for help after Liam's injury?