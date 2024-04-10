General Hospital spoilers: Ava tells Sonny about Drew and Nina?

There are definitely some odd things happening on General Hospital as of late, and it’s starting to feel like the residents are trapped in some kind of Twilight Zone.

Jason (Steve Burton) is back from the dead for the umpteenth time and at odds with Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Sonny (Maurice Benard). Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros) just went from mortal enemies to engaging in some twisted romantic fling. Then there’s Sonny, who is living with Ava (Maura West) and flirting with her, despite blaming her for years for the death of Morgan (Bryan Craig).

Let’s focus on Sonny and Ava’s budding romance for a moment. From all their close calls lately where it seemed the two would end up sleeping together, it appears that the duo may soon become an item.

Unfortunately for Sonny, it’s also becoming clear that Ava is up to something that may harm him in the end. She’s alienating him from his family and friends, making sure he’s doing some self-medicating with alcohol and has been lying to him. While her full hidden agenda hasn’t been revealed yet, we suspect she may be knee-deep in a plot with Pikeman to take the mob boss down.

Cameron Mathison and Cynthia Watros, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

With information being power, Ava’s best friend Nina may soon provide her with one heck of a charge.

In the General Hospital episode airing on April 9, Nina and Drew literally go from pushing each other’s buttons to tearing each other’s clothes off in the throws of passion. While we aren’t sure if this will lead to a new relationship for the two, we do know that Nina is technically still married to Sonny as she claimed she wants to fight for her marriage.

Now Ava and Nina are again best friends and usually share a lot with each other, although there may be more lies between them than truths these days. Ava hasn’t told Nina that she’s shared a kiss with Sonny and may be scheming against him. However, Nina has pretty much remained an open book with her friend, so we think it’s likely Nina will tell Ava about her time with Drew.

We can imagine Nina claiming it should have never happened and she still wants to be with Sonny, while Ava looks on in shock, yet, plots how to use the information to her benefit. Will Ava go directly to Sonny and tell him Nina has moved on with Drew, or will Ava plan something a little more nefarious?

Maura West and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christopher Willard)

It’s not hard to picture a scenario in which Ava hires someone to trail Nina and Drew. When this hired hand confirms Nina and Drew are behind closed doors at the Crimson offices, Ava could come up with an excuse to get Sonny to go and see Nina face-to-face. Then as Sonny goes to the offices, he stumbles upon Nina and Drew in a compromised position, which sends him off the rails.

Sonny already relies heavily on Ava thinking he can trust no one else. So seeing his still-wife, who claims to love him, in the arms of another man may push Sonny too far. He may become even more dependent on Ava, and she could fuel his outrage, whispering in his ear to give into his worse impulses. Considering Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is already tampering with Sonny’s bipolar disorder medication, Sonny’s worse impulses could result in him making a fatal decision.

As the mystery surrounding Ava continues to unfold, and with news of Drew and Nina’s hookup bound to get out, Sonny could prove to be a ticking time bomb.