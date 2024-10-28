General Hospital spoilers: Heartache reunites Michael and Sasha?

While General Hospital fans wait with bated breath for the departure of Kelly Monaco as Sam, which is quickly approaching, many fans are also waiting for the bombshell revelation that Michael’s (Chad Duell) wife has been sneaking around with his uncle.

In what is slowly becoming the worst-kept secret in Port Charles, the shocking news that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) have been fooling around behind Michael’s back has been making its rounds. Nina (Cynthia Watros), Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), James (Gary James Fuller) and Ned (Wally Kurth) all know about the "affair" to some degree, which means it’s only a matter of time before Michael learns the truth.

Now we’ve suspected that Ned would use what he knows to either blackmail Drew into backing off with his quest to take over ELQ or Ned would go to Michael directly to win his cousin over to his side. However, we can't be oblivious to the possibility that Michael learns of the betrayal in some other explosive way.

Regardless of how Michael learns the truth, we think his vengeful alter ego will make another appearance in town, which has historically been bad news for his enemies, even Sonny (Maurice Benard). Willow could be looking at Michael trying to divorce her and take full custody of their kids while he destroys Drew’s political campaign.





Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Pivoting to Sasha, she recently was smacked in the face with her own unexpected news when Holly (Emma Samms) revealed to Sasha that her biological father is Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers). Aside from the fact that Holly never once told Sasha the truth despite knowing Sasha has been in Port Charles with her suspected father for years, Sasha also has to come to terms with the fact that she’s been dating her own first cousin in Cody (Josh Kelly). She can’t possibly continue on in a relationship with a family member, as even for soaps, this is a bit taboo.

With all of that being said, are General Hospital writers about to set Michael and Sasha down a path of reconciliation? We certainly can’t rule out the idea.

Viewers will recall that before Michael and Willow became a couple, Michael and Sasha were in a relationship. They loved each other and had plenty of chemistry. Michael and Sasha broke up in part because of his wandering eye for Willow, but they mostly called it quits because of Sasha’s willingness to step aside for Michael as he was in a custody battle with Nelle (Chloe Lanier) and he needed Willow’s help. Since their breakup, Michael and Sasha have maintained a friendship, and we can see it blossoming into something more as they join the Lonely Hearts Club.

Sofia Mattsson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Now we honestly hope a Michael and Sasha reconciliation is in the cards. If nothing else, a new romance may eventually temper down Michael’s quest for revenge when he finds out what Willow and Drew have been doing.