Could Kelly Monaco be brought into The Young and the Restless to shake up a leading man’s life?

If you’re still in shock from the announcement that Kelly Monaco is out over on General Hospital, join the club. I would have never predicted that in the foreseeable future, Monaco would one day stop playing Sam McCall. Especially, when you consider Steve Burton is back on the soap playing Jason.

For years, Sam and Jason were built up as a power couple, and I just assumed they would just reconnect. Sadly, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as rumors continue to swirl that Monaco’s General Hospital departure will come with the death of Sam.

With that being said, I’ve started thinking about possible next moves for Monaco should she decide to stay in the soap world. For example, I could see her taking her talents to The Bold and the Beautiful. It’s been a while since The Bold and the Beautiful has seen either of Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) sisters, Kristen or Felicia, so perhaps Monaco could be recast into one of their roles.

While that may be an intriguing idea, so is the possibility that Monaco stays put on General Hospital. There’s currently a petition circulating demanding Monaco be kept on the show. Will the powers that be at Disney and ABC listen to fans and attempt to keep Sam McCall alive and well?

Kelly Monaco and Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Both ideas are worth considering, but if Monaco isn’t staying on General Hospital, I’d love to see her on The Young and the Restless. For starters, the move would reunite her with General Hospital alum Jason Thompson who plays Billy on The Young and the Restless. The two shared great moments together on the former soap, so them partnering again would seemingly be great for viewers.

Speaking of Billy, if you’ve been following along with his storyline, then you know he’s likely going to need a new romance soon. While he hasn’t officially broken things off with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), I don’t think it’s likely he can forgive her for cheating with Adam (Mark Grossman). So why not bring Billy a new romance? It’s not hard to picture Monaco being recast in the role of Mackenzie returning to Genoa City to help Billy to stop Victor (Eric Braeden) from taking over Abbott-Chancellor, and furthermore help him run the company. But hey, if Monaco doesn’t join the CBS soap as Mackenzie, I can imagine her joining as a completely new character.

For a while now, I’ve suspected that someone was purposefully sabotaging Sharon (Sharon Case) and her bipolar medication. It just seems odd that her doctors would suddenly put her on new meds, unprovoked. If my hunch is correct and someone is plotting against Sharon, then that begs the question, who and why?

Jason Thompson and Kelly Monaco, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

It never sat well with me that after all the torture Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) put Sharon through in his last stint in Genoa City, he died and left his company to her in his will. No one contested the will, no one fought Sharon for the business and no one blew into town demanding Sharon pay for murdering Cameron.

Monaco could be cast as Cameron’s long-lost sister or cousin, out for revenge for Cameron’s death and wanting the family business back. She could have paid Sharon’s doctor or pharmacist to mess with Sharon’s meds with the hopes that she would soon be driven to a point of "insanity" and lose the company altogether.

Now how perfectly soapy would it be for Monaco to portray Cameron’s relative but blow into Genoa City under an alias? She could enter the town under a mysterious guise, and yet capture the attention of Nick (Joshua Morrow).

It’s been a while since Nick has had a great romance, so he may be receptive to a little flirting from a stranger. Yes, I thought Sharon and Nick were on the verge of rekindling things soon, but could another woman get in the way who isn’t Phyllis (Michelle Stafford)?

Of course, this is all speculation at the moment. However, Monaco joining The Young and the Restless is a notion I’d be happy to see.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC, while new episodes of The Young and the Restless air on CBS.