The Young and the Restless spoilers: Faith and Lucy's accident prompts Sharon to go after Phyllis and her family?

Talk about history repeating itself. As we predicted a while ago, in The Young and the Restless episode airing on August 26, Faith (Reylynn Caster) and Lucy (Lily Brooks O’Briant) get into a car accident, leaving their parents stunned.

We saw this tragic event coming from the moment Lucy started to grow desperate to become Faith's friend, despite Faith being a few years her senior and a college student. Additionally, with Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Sharon (Sharon Case) discussing the devastating events surrounding Cassie's (Camryn Grimes) death more frequently, it just appeared as if the writing was on the wall.

In the episode in question, Faith is actually at home talking to Sharon. The young Newman is worried about her mother after overhearing Sharon yell at someone prior to her walking into the room. Sharon dismisses her concern. The two are interrupted by Faith's phone alert. Lucy has messaged Faith and is begging for help.

At first, Faith is hesitant about going to Lucy's aid. However, after talking the matter through with Sharon, Faith wonders if Lucy has done something "stupid" in response to Faith telling her they shouldn't hang out anymore. Out of concern, Faith goes to Lucy.

Reylynn Caster in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Upon arriving at what looks like the park, Faith finds Lucy drunk. Faith is furious and can't believe Lucy is drinking again. The former wants to call Daniel and Heather (Vail Bloom) to come pick up their daughter, but Lucy begs Faith just to take her home. Lucy figures she can make it to her bed before her parents realize what happened. Against her better judgment, Faith agrees.

It doesn't take long before Sharon receives an alarming call that Faith has been in a car accident, and Daniel and Heather get a similar call about Lucy. After Sharon loops in Nick (Joshua Morrow), all four parents arrive at the hospital around the same time, shocked to hear that both girls were in an accident.

While the full story of what happened to cause the accident is not yet known, we're pretty confident that for Sharon and Nick, this will serve as a bad case of déjà vu. They'll be reminded of how a similar accident resulted in Cassie's death. However, in Faith's case, we don't think she is going to die.

Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now let's focus on Sharon. For months she's been struggling with her mental health. Initially, she said her doctor switched her bipolar medication, noting the change was affecting her mood. Then as she stopped taking meds altogether, she’s found herself having hallucinations. What started out as her hallucinating Cassie and Nick has evolved into her imagining Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby).

Cameron tormented Sharon when she was alive, so it's no surprise that he's tormenting Sharon now. He's been pushing her to lie to her family and pressing upon her that she has something she must do soon. She has no idea what he's talking about, but as he aptly points out, he's a representation of her subconscious so she should know exactly what he means. Given Cameron's villainous nature, it's safe to assume that whatever he (Sharon's subconscious) wants Sharon to do, it's nothing good.

With all that being said, we think Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and her family may be in danger. Not only did Phyllis' son Daniel play a role in Cassie's death, but now Phyllis' granddaughter has had a hand in injuring Faith. When you throw in the fact that Sharon loves Nick and sees Phyllis as a threat to a possible reunion, the Summers family may be in grave danger.

Michelle Stafford in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

If Sharon continues to let her bipolar disorder go untreated, it's possible she'll plot to exact revenge on Daniel and Phyllis. While she can certainly try to line up job offers for Daniel and Heather outside of Genoa City that would take them out of town and perhaps do the same for Phyllis, we don't think that's probable. After all, this is The Young and the Restless we're talking about.

We think it would be more likely for Sharon to try and eliminate her "problems" for good. Longtime fans of the show will recall the last time Sharon's bipolar disorder went unmedicated she set the Newman ranch on fire. Also, if Sharon were to try to kill Phyllis and/or Daniel, she wouldn't be the first character to experience mental health struggles to the point of becoming homicidal. Ashley (Eileen Davidson) recently plotted to kill Tucker (Trevor St. John), and Billy (Jason Thompson) once made efforts to murder Adam.

So should Phyllis become worried that her longtime rival is about to be a bit unhinged? We think so.