The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki reignites a former feud?

Over the past year and a half, The Young and the Restless’ Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) has been on quite the emotional rollercoaster ride. She was pushed off the sober wagon by Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin), learned that Claire was her long-lost granddaughter, was tormented by Jordan again and again as the deranged woman kept escaping police custody, repeatedly finds herself in the endless rivalry between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) and she witnessed Victor being shot.

On the bright side of things, Victor surprised her with the full renovation of the former Newman Ranch and gave her a crown jewel in the business world, Chancellor Industries. Both gifts nearly brought the Newman matriarch to tears.

So clearly, Nikki hasn’t had a lot of time for her usual non-deadly disputes. In fact, her last good conflict (that didn’t nearly kill her) was with Diane (Susan Walters) when she blew back into town and straight into the Abbott Mansion. Now with things settling down on the lethal front, we suspect Nikki will have time for her usual soapy feuding again, and that could mean bad news for Sharon (Sharon Case).

Sharon Case in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that Nikki and Sharon have a very tumultuous history. Nikki has never really approved of the Crimson Lights owner from the moment she started dating Nick (Joshua Morrow). We can’t say that Nikki was very fair about that though, as she was rather judgmental. However, as time went by, Sharon gave Nikki plenty of reasons to hold a grudge.

To recap, Sharon burned down the original Newman Ranch that Victor restored, she once married Victor and stole Newman Enterprises, she’s been a source of contention between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Nick for years, she hid Summer's (Allison Lanier) paternity from Nick, she also hid the paternity of Nick’s son Christian (although, Christian is biologically Adam’s son) and she married Nikki’s other son Dylan (Steve Burton). Nikki and Sharon really used to have some heated battles, as evidenced in the following clip.

Nikki vs Sharon 2016 #YR - YouTube Watch On

With all that being said, the two women have managed to put their explosive past behind them, which in large part came with Sharon’s previous cancer diagnosis. Additionally, Nikki has extended some grace to Sharon as the latter wrestled with bipolar disorder and subsequently became a sound voice and pillar in Genoa City. But that may all change with Sharon’s renewed interest in Nick.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on April 14, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) catches up with Nick, and he tells his sister his plans to head to London with Sharon. This immediately gives Victoria pause, because she feels her brother needs a break from Sharon and her constant need of saving. It’s not Sharon’s fault that Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), Ian Ward (Ray Wise), Jordan and Martin (Christopher Cousins) all targeted her over the last two years. But Victoria believes Sharon’s troubles always seem to loop in Nick.

Joshua Morrow in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Victoria’s sentiment is one we can definitely hear Nikki echoing soon. Victor may constantly be coming to Nikki’s rescue, but Nikki may feel the need to protect her son from the chaos that follows Sharon. It’s not hard to imagine that Nikki meets up with Sharon soon and discourages her from going back down this romantic road with Nick. If our hunch is right, Sharon likely won’t take kindly to Nikki butting in, and the two ladies could find themselves feuding once again.

While we may appreciate the calmer waters between Nikki and Sharon lately, we wouldn’t mind them going at it once more if that means the rampant kidnapping in Genoa City comes to an end.