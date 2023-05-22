The Young and the Restless: Who is Cameron Kirsten and why should Sharon fear his return?

During the week of May 15, The Young and the Restless fans watched as Sharon’s (Sharon Case) new story arc kicked off. While at Crimson Lights, she received a mystery bottle of champagne with a note attached that read, "Memories are what life is made of."

However, it turns out this bottle and note were less of a kind gesture and more of a warning shot from a mystery stalker who was ominously looking on as Sharon admired the bottle. Additionally, as Nick (Joshua Morrow) points out in the week of May 22, on the champagne bottle is a spot that appears to be blood.

Between the champagne, the note and the fact Nick points out the blood, longtime fans of the show instantly started to assume that Sharon’s old foe Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby) was setting the stage for a big return. His resurgence is certainly one to set shockwaves through Genoa City and present a nightmare for Sharon and Nick. Here’s why.

Sharon Case, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Back in 2003, Sharon left Genoa City behind and landed in Denver. While there, she crossed paths with Cameron at a bar and the two shared a consensual romantic encounter. Shortly after the incident, Cameron became obsessed with Sharon and physically abusive. He refused to let her leave, but she was able to sneak away one night when he fell asleep.

A year later when Sharon was back home and reunited with Nick, Cameron showed up in Genoa City to do business with Newman Enterprises. The latter taunted Sharon and threatened to expose their past in Denver to Nick. Following a New Year's Eve Party in particular, Cameron blackmailed Sharon into showing up at a motel.

When she arrived at the motel, she rejected Cameron’s advances, which sent him into a fit of rage. He started attacking her and attempted to force himself on her. She was only able to escape by hitting him over the head with a champagne bottle, knocking him unconscious. Assuming he was dead, Sharon dragged his body to a nearby alley.

Linden Ashby, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Unfortunately for her, Cameron wasn’t dead and plotted revenge. At first, he pretended to be a ghost and haunted Sharon, driving her mad. He then killed Sharon’s old boyfriend, Cassie and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) father, and framed Sharon for the murder. Once Cameron finally revealed himself to be alive, he convinced Sharon the only way to keep her out of prison for the murder was for her to run away with him. Sharon reluctantly agreed to leave town with him.

However, while on the plane, Cameron’s plans to keep Sharon around forever were ruined when Nick shockingly appeared and knocked out Cameron. Nick then strapped a parachute on Cameron and pushed him out of the aircraft. Nick and Sharon jumped out of the plane following him, and all three landed in a cornfield.

The trio walked through the farmland until they came to a farmer’s stand and Nick and Sharon were able to call the police. Cameron was last seen in 2004 being carted off to prison.

Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case and Linden Ashby in The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that said, almost 20 years have gone by and it seems that Cameron may be a free man and preparing to exact revenge on Sharon, blaming her for his lengthy prison stint. Should this ring true, Sharon’s life is about to be turned upside down. The silver lining in all this may be that Sharon and Nick could be on course to reunite.