The Young and the Restless spoilers: Sharon's next storyline REUNITES her with Nick?

As we enter the summer, it looks like The Young and the Restless fans should expect Sharon’s (Sharon Case) storyline to heat up as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Diane (Susan Walters) faked death arc reaches a fever pitch.

In an interview from April 26 with YouTuber Michael Fairman (opens in new tab) discussing her recent Daytime Emmy nomination, The Young and the Restless actress Sharon Case gave some subtle hints about her character’s future.

When Fairman inquired about what Case may wear to the Daytime Emmy ceremony, she actually started off her reply with:

"I’m currently working a lot on a big storyline so I’m rarely not at the studio. The only thing I thought of is ‘Gee, when am I going to have time to really put some time into this because I would really like to find something special.'"

Sharon Case, The Young and The Resltess. (Image credit: Monty Brinton/CBS)

This response makes it sound like some major drama could be headed Sharon’s way on the soap, which often means for her, she’ll want a trusted confidant to help her cope. In the past, that confidant has reliably been Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Whether, it be her cancer scare, her manic episode or the loss of her husband Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), she’s historically relied on her high school sweetheart for comfort, and that comfort at times teeters on the line of romantic.

Could some big life event hit Sharon soon that causes her to run into Nick’s arms? We’d say so.

Making the answer to this question appear even more like a yes, is what Case says when Fairman asked her whether or not costar Morrow congratulated her on her nomination.

She shared, "Yeah, I was working with Joshua today and he did congratulate me. Uh, he did congratulate me, and let’s see who else was I working with. Well, some people I was working with I can’t say."

Joshua Morrow as Nick Newman in The Young & The Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

That little nugget seems to suggest that the on-again-off-again couple Sharon and Nick are going to be onscreen together a little more in the future.

As loyal Young and the Restless viewers know, the two haven’t spent a ton of one-on-one scenes with each other as both have been wrapped up in romances with Chance (Conner Floyd) and Sally (Courtney Hope) respectively.

Case’s mention of filming with Morrow could perhaps be a hint that the legendary coupling of Nick and Sharon may soon be revived.

Looking to show clues that have aired, while sweet, Sharon’s romance with Chase so far lacks a bit of that soap opera sizzle, and Nick’s relationship has been foreshadowed to be doomed with Sally.

The latter wouldn’t be all that surprising if it comes to fruition given Sally is expecting a baby with Nick’s brother Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) is actively trying to end the relationship. We all know, what Victor wants, he usually gets.

By the way, we also noted in Case’s comments that she is filming with someone that she decided to keep a mystery. We aren’t sure at this time who that could be, but it no doubt is someone on The Young and the Restless canvas to shake things up.

The Young and The Restless episodes air on weekdays on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.