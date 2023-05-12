The Young and the Restless spoilers: Diane SAVES nemesis Phyllis from prison?

Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins in The Young and The Restless.

In true The Young and the Restless fashion, could Phyllis’s (Michelle Stafford) get-out jail-free card lie in the hands of her mortal enemy Diane (Susan Walters)?

On the episode that aired on Thursday, May 11, fans looked on as Daniel (Michael Graziadei) struggled with the moral dilemma about what to do with the news that Phyllis is alive.

Despite Summer’s (Allison Lanier) pleas that Daniel keep their mother’s survival a secret given the fallout such news could have, Daniel wasn’t comfortable leaving Diane on the hook for a crime she didn’t commit.

Well, as seen in the preview for Friday’s May 12 episode and the spoiler clip for the week of May 15 - May 19, it looks like Daniel comes clean with Jack (Peter Bergman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) and is waiting to see what happens next.

This means Phyllis is looking at some serious legal repercussions for the murder of Jeremy Stark (James Hyde).

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Despite killing Jeremy because the dangerous conman threatened her own life, which by most standards is self-defense, Phyllis faces a credibility issue with her story.

She lied and faked her own death... so who would believe she didn’t lie about how Jeremy came to die? This is where Diane could be her rival’s hero.

Having once been the victim of Jeremy’s cruelty, Diane can speak about his character and help paint the picture of the dire circumstances Phyllis found herself in the night of the murder.

The future Mrs. Jack Abbott could share the details of her own sordid past with Jeremy in a court of law, which may help in Phyllis's defense. Plus, how good would it look for a woman that loathes Phyllis to testify on her behalf?

The question just becomes would Diane help the person that tried to send her to prison for life? Looking at the history between these two, it’s not likely.

Michelle Stafford and Susan Walters in The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

But on the other hand, Jack has been on a publicity campaign with his family telling them that Diane is different these days and not her old manipulative self.

Perhaps, she is willing to let bygones be bygones and assist Phyllis, especially if it means helping to save her son’s rocky marriage to Summer, aka her daughter-in-law.

If Diane does become the key to Phyllis’ freedom, you better believe Diane will expect some grand apologies and mind-blowing gratitude from her enemy.

Unfortunately, groveling and apologizing to someone she can’t stand has never been Phyllis’ strong suit...

The Young and The Restless episodes air on weekdays on CBS. Episodes can also be streamed on Paramount Plus.