The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley heads back to Paris and connects with someone shocking while there?

If you’re like us, then you’ve been curious about The Young and the Restless’ Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and her mental health for a while now. After spending months last year tailspinning because of her dissociative identity disorder, she wound up agreeing to get some help from Alan (Christopher Cousins). However, once it was discovered that Alan’s twin, Martin (Christopher Cousins), provoked the chaotic break in her mental health, and Alan subsequently stopped Martin from kidnapping her, Ashley’s recovery has been rocky and mysterious ever since.

We suppose her recovery was always going to be rocky until it was discovered that Martin was pretending to be Alan, and that didn’t occur until April. Alan was the actual therapist, and he was the one believed to be lending his expertise to the rest of the therapy staff at the Parisian facility dealing with Ashley’s case. So Martin leading the charge in Ashley’s recovery certainly didn’t help her.

From the mysterious standpoint, Martin did state something that left us to wonder what other shoe would drop as Ashley got to the root cause of her dissociative identity disorder. Posing as Alan, Martin noted that her condition may have surfaced last year, but it originated in her childhood. A quick Google search confirms that DID does typically stem from childhood. So we were left wondering what happened when Ashley was younger? This is a question that has never been answered.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Fast forward to The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 29, and Ashley arrives back in Genoa City and sits down to talk to Jack (Peter Bergman). Ashley tells her big brother that while away, she was able to support Traci (Beth Maitland) as her sister processed the trauma caused by Martin’s deception. However, Ashley emphasizes that she herself hasn’t truly processed what Martin did to her, pretending to be Alan.

Because of that, she’s heading back to the psychiatric clinic in Paris to work through this whole ordeal. Martin may have deceived her, but she still trusts the other therapists who are employed there. Hopefully, this all means that Ashley’s childhood enigma will be answered soon.

With all that being said, we can’t help but imagine that in Paris, Ashley could cross paths with someone from her past. Either someone of the romantic variety or a dear friend.

If the former, then we think it’s high time that she and Tucker (Trevor St. John) reconnect. We’ve always liked the pairing, despite their rollercoaster romance. Plus, after he aided her in getting away from Martin, we were hoping his heroics would be enough to reset their dynamic, especially after she realized that Tucker wasn’t the verbally hostile person she painted him out to be in the French cafe. Although the Abbotts are not likely to be supportive of another rendition of #Tashley, we would be.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

But let’s say Ashley’s run-in isn’t romantic. Perhaps she’ll bump into the real Alan. To this day, we still have no clue as to how Martin survived the fall off the balcony but was able to pretend ot be Alan. The brothers weren’t wearing the same clothes, so you would think someone would be able to easily make the distinction between the two. Additionally, viewers never saw the paramedics haul Alan and Martin to the hospital and morgue.

Keeping that in mind, we’ve never ruled out the possibility that both Alan and Martin survived that fateful night. Although the paramedics on the scene allegedly declared one of the twins dead, in daytime, paramedics don’t tend to be as accurate. Heck, Ian (Ray Wise) was declared dead at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ranch, only to wake up in the back of an ambulance. Is it possible that Alan survived, but Martin secretly had him stashed away in the psychiatric facility? Could Ashley find Alan and get him released?

We understand that the Alan angle sounds a bit far-fetched, but we’re talking about daytime here. Almost anything can happen.