The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley is saved, but must face even bigger trauma from childhood

We had a hunch when The Young and the Restless’ Ashley (Eileen Davidson) found herself in deep trouble, that it would be Tucker (Trevor St. John) to the rescue, and we were right.

In the episode airing on June 7, Tucker miraculously shows up at Alan’s (Christopher Cousins) house in the middle of the Paris night. Upon knocking, he only finds Traci (Beth Maitland), as Martin is upstairs dragging around a semi-conscious Ashley and Alan is tied up in a closet, unbeknownst to anyone.

Tucker tries to gather intel from Traci about where Ashley and Alan are, but Traci is unwilling to violate her sister’s privacy. Unfortunately for Traci, Tucker is unwilling to leave without answers. He becomes even more curious as he notices Traci is cagey and nervous about something (prior to Tucker arriving, she was looking for Ashley and Alan, and was confused as to why they seemingly left).

Reaching a stalemate, Tucker is about to leave (promising to return) when he and Traci hear Ashley scream for help, as she’s suddenly fully alert and trying to free herself from Martin.

Tucker and Traci race upstairs to take in the scene and they grab a hold of Ashley. A freed Alan then arrives, and he and his brother exchange some harsh words before wrestling with one another. Then in the blink of an eye, their fight moves onto the upstairs balcony, and in soapy fashion, they fall over the railing. Martin would ultimately be pronounced dead, while Alan would sustain an injury to his arm.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With Martin dead, Ashley is the only person who can possibly know what happened the night that he attacked her. She remembers kissing him and him being aggressive, but she so far cannot recall what else happened that night.

The Young and the Restless viewers were initially led to believe that the full extent of her night with Martin was the traumatic event that caused her dissociative identity disorder. However, as Alan, Traci and Ashley talk about what’s next for Ashley, Alan makes an ominous statement.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alan tells Ashley that her horrible night with Martin was likely not the originating event that caused her mental health struggles. Instead, Alan believes the Martin incident subconsciously caused her to be reminded of another traumatic event, probably one from her childhood. Whatever happened to Ashley back then is so bad, that Ashley has blocked it out entirely and has no idea what it is.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So what does all this mean for Ashley going forward? Well, by the end of the episode, Alan convinces her to check herself into a facility that specializes in helping patients with dissociative identity disorder. While there, she’s likely to work with professionals to find out what occurred when she was younger so she can process the trauma. Whatever it was, we’re admittedly nervous about the revelation.

On a final note, we have to wonder if Tucker rescuing Ashley and offering his unwavering support to his ex will lead to them reuniting down the line.