The Young and the Restless spoilers: Ashley remembers what happened and Martin attacks her

After months of The Young and the Restless viewers trying to figure out what’s going on with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and what prompted her dissociative identity disorder, some answers start to come to light in the episode airing on June 6.

It all starts at Ashley’s place in Paris with her expressing to Alan (Christopher Cousins) that she’s desperate to find out what trauma her multiple personalities are trying to prevent her from remembering. He presses the importance of her getting some rest as she’s been up for hours, too afraid to fall asleep and allowing Ms. Abbott or Belle the chance to take over. However, she’s more determined than ever to get to the bottom of what’s going on and convinces him to help her.

He then walks her through hypnosis. As he does, she recalls going to a bar after her infamous fight with Tucker (Trevor St. John) and drinking some wine. Thinking that Alan might enjoy it, she called him and invited him to come out, but Alan’s twin Martin showed up posing as his brother. Ashley and Martin talked about her fight with Tucker, and he offered his support before convincing her to go with him to Alan’s place to see a new painting. Again, she believed Martin was her friend Alan.

Christopher Cousins, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Waking up from the hypnosis and seeing both Alan and Traci (Beth Maitland), Ashley urges that they all go to Alan’s place so she can continue to unearth more memories of what Martin did to her, as she knows in real time he was with her that night in Paris. Alan and Traci both note that it’s late, but she wants to continue the momentum so they follow her lead.

Now we should point out that during this conversation, she also discovers the voicemail from Tucker explaining that he ran into Alan and Alan was rather rude. She calls her ex and he confirms that he bumped into Alan, but Ashley quickly hangs up and tells Tucker that nothing is wrong. Tucker’s words only confirm to Ashley that Martin is in town.

Once at Alan’s, the trio are in the living room talking when they hear a loud noise. Alan leaves to check it out, and this is where things get weird. When he leaves, he’s wearing a collared shirt, sweater vest and blazer. Upon his return, he’s just wearing the collared shirt but with a few buttons unbuttoned.

Eileen Davidson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

"Alan" then persuades Ashley to do some more hypnosis, and she remembers that on the night in question, Martin posing as Alan wanted Ashley to reenact the fight with Tucker so she could say all the things she didn’t get to with Tucker at the cafe. Ashley wasn’t a fan of the idea but she eventually relented. Unfortunately, Martin manipulated her into believing that Tucker was wildly aggressive, changing the actual narrative of the events.

Snapping out hypnosis again, Ashley is rattled and Traci is ready to get her sister to lie down, noting that Ashley is mentally and physically exhausted. This time, "Alan" disagrees with Traci and sends her away to make a pot of coffee for him and Ashley, and after some pushback, Traci reluctantly excuses herself (yes, she goes to make coffee in a home she’s never been to).

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restles (Image credit: CBS)

Once alone, "Alan" pushes Ashley some more and that’s when she remembers that during the conversation that night, Martin wound up kissing her. Now while we assume that the kiss led to other things, likely assault, that information isn’t revealed in the episode.

However, when Ashley mentions the kiss to "Alan," things turn dark as he reveals himself as Martin. As Ashley tries to get up and leave, Martin grabs her and she finds herself in a dangerous situation.

Thankfully for Ashley, Tucker was bothered by their phone call earlier and he left his hotel to hit the streets of Paris. Will Tucker play her hero? And what about Traci?