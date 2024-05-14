The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon finally goes to Tucker for help

Well too bad we didn’t make a wager, because it turns out our prediction for The Young and the Restless’ Devon (Bryton James) will come true. After being blindsided by Jill’s (Jess Walton) decision to step back from Chancellor-Winters and promote Billy (Jason Thompson) to replace her, both Devon and Lily (Christel Khalil) are completely at a loss for words.

In The Young and the Restless episode airing on May 13, the siblings initially balk at the news thinking Billy is lying and making a grab for power. However, in the episode airing on May 14, Jill finally calls Lily via video and confirms that she is letting Billy take her spot with the company. Lily is left infuriated but with her hands tied, not being able to do anything about it. (We’ll have to side with Lily here as it’s a bit problematic for Jill not to have informed Lily of her decision herself considering how closely they work together, but we digress.)

Trevor St. John and Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS/Howard Wise/jpistudios.com)

Lily immediately calls Devon, and he’s left ready for war. He tells his sister that he’ll be right over to Chancellor-Winters, but notes he has to take care of something first. After hanging up, Devon updates Abby (Melissa Ordway) with the latest, and she becomes nervous about what comes next for the company. She’s especially concerned about whatever Devon plans do before meeting with Lily, as she hopes he doesn’t do something he’ll live to regret.

It’s yet to be seen if he’ll regret it, but Devon walks into the Athletic Club and catches the person he was looking for — Tucker (Trevor St. John). Just in time too, as Tucker is in the middle of trying to convince Audra (Zuleyka Silver) to leave Genoa City for a trip.

Just like that, with Billy driving Devon into his biological father’s arms, it looks like we were proven right as it appears Devon is going to ask Tucker for his help. Now we imagine that Devon is planning to get Tucker’s advice on how to split Winters from Chancellor-Winters. After gloating with a litany of "I told you so’s," Tucker probably will offer his take on the situation. Don’t be surprised if Tucker attempts to sway Devon to think bigger than just separating Winters, and rather attempt to retain the entire Chancellor-Winters brand, kicking Jill and Billy out of the company.

Bryton James and Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

It’s worth mentioning that while Mamie (Veronica Redd) may be hurt by her niece and nephews' “betrayal” of labeling her the source of all of the business’ infighting, she still owns a minority stake in the company. Her minority stake could become crucial in any plans to separate the businesses or implementing a hostile takeover, so we expect Devon to do some heavy apologizing and graveling soon. She’d likely forgive him as she can’t stand Jill and would probably be insulted by her latest stunt with Billy.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see what happens next with Chancellor-Winters, but it’s an exciting time to watch the soap.

