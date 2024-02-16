The Young and the Restless spoilers: Devon turns to Tucker to fight against Billy and Jill?

One of the things we predicted would happen on The Young and the Restless in 2024 was a war breaking out at Chancellor-Winters. Billy (Jason Thompson) has been on a mission to prove himself as a titan of industry, and from the moment he was hired to serve as interim co-CEO of the company while Lily (Christel Khalil) has been away helping her daughter, he seemed primed and ready to clash with Devon (Bryton James).

Sure, for a while the two have been playing well together in the corporate sandbox, but then a series of small hiccups occurred. For starters, Billy took it upon himself to challenge Mamie (Veronica Redd) about her buying an interest in the business and further warned her about going after Jill (Jess Walton). We can’t imagine a world where Devon was happy about Billy putting his great-aunt on notice.

Then there was the meeting Devon and Nate (Sean Dominic) took with Sharon (Sharon Case) without Billy present. When word got back to Billy about the meeting, he was sure to voice his frustrations with Devon for seemingly leaving him out, and Devon simply dismissed his frustration by saying there was no conspiracy to cut Billy out of major decisions.

Jason Thompson, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Now in the episode airing on February 16, Billy pitches to Devon (with Nate also present) the idea of changing the name of Chancellor-Winters to Abbott-Chancellor-WInters. Billy believes his mother’s name should be represented in the business as the other majority owner, owning Chancellor Industries before the merger.

Naturally, Devon rebuffs the idea and if we’re honest, we see why. To Devon’s point, Jill ran his grandmother’s company, Chancellor Industries, for years, and not once did Jill profess a need to change the name. Furthermore, Jill has never brought up to Devon or Lily the desire to add Abbott to the company, so for Billy to pitch the idea now seems more about making sure his name is on the building.

Billy later shares with Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) that he has no plans of giving up this quest. Judging by the preview clip for The Young and the Restless episodes airing during the week of February 19, he seeks out Amanda Sinclair’s (Mishael Morgan) legal assistance on the matter.

With all that being said, we can’t help but think back to Tucker (Trevor St. John) and his previous plan to kick Jill out of the company so that Devon and his family would have a legacy all of their own. Devon previously dismissed his biological father as a liar and his scheme as unnecessary, but if Jill backs Billy in his aggression, perhaps Devon will think Tucker has a point. Devon may even turn to him and ask for his advice on how to stop Billy and Jill and get them out of Chancellor-Winters.

Before you write off the notion as an impossibility, remember, now that word is getting out Tucker was never a violent man with Ashley (Eileen Davidson) in Paris, Devon could become a bit softer toward him once he hears the news. Plus, in the realm of soaps, whenever a family member swears to be done with another, that never remains the case long-term. Look at how many times Adam (Mark Grossman) has sworn to be done with Victor (Eric Braeden) only to make amends months later.

As we continue to monitor the tension at Chancellor-Winters, we’ll also be watching to see what happens next with Devon and Tucker.