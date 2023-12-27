The Young and the Restless spoilers: Tucker and Devon reunited by a big emergency?

The relationship between The Young and the Restless’ Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Devon (Bryton James) is just about as low as it can get these days; especially, in light of Tucker’s involvement in the cover-up of the cover-up scandal regarding one of his former artists and underage girls.

This latest bombshell revelation was another hit to the already-fragile relationship between the father/son duo, and in the episode airing on December 27, Devon swore to his bio dad that he wanted nothing more to do with him. Despite Tucker’s confession of love for his son and grandson, Devon can’t longer keep overlooking Tucker’s bad choices. The two men end their conversation on a sour note.

With all of that said, is Devon really done with Tucker for good? We don’t think so.

Bryton James, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For starters, in the world of The Young and the Restless, whenever a child tells a parent they are "done," that never proves to be the case. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) have all sworn to be fed up with Victor (Eric Braeden) at some point, and yet, each of them has reunited with their father. Usually, a family emergency kicked off their reunions.

In more recent history, Summer (Allison Lanier) and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) found themselves icing out Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) after her trouble with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde), but in the last few months, have seemingly forgiven her and even spent time with her over the holidays. In the case of Phyllis’ kids, they were receptive to giving their mom another chance because she showed signs of trying to change.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

So that brings us back to Tucker and Devon. They may be at odds now, but they are likely far from over. Since Tucker professing that he’s trying to change hasn’t worked with Devon, it seems that like the Newmans, a family emergency may be key in patching the broken relationship between the two men.

Should our theory prove true, then we have to think about what emergency may be on the horizon. One possibility is that Tucker himself faces a medical crisis that lands him in a hospital bed. Devon has already lost adoptive parents Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) and Neil (Kristoff St. John), so the thought of losing another parent may be too much for Devon, causing him to seek a reconciliation with his father.

Bryton James and Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Another possibility is that baby Dominic soon becomes sick with an unexpected illness. One that requires a transplant that Devon, Abby (Melissa Ordway) and the Abbotts aren’t qualified to donate for, yet Tucker is the only match. Should Tucker prove to be a medical hero for his grandson, it would be hard to imagine Devon keeping his father at bay.

While we may not know exactly what causes Devon to have a change of heart where his dad is concerned, we think a reunion is most likely in the future.