The Young and the Restless spoilers: After Danny's rejection, Phyllis lands in bed with Tucker?

They say it’s a thin line between love and hate, and The Young and the Restless may just prove that yet again. This time, with two of the most loathed people in all of Genoa City — Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Tucker (Trevor St. John).

If you’ve been keeping up with the soap, then you know Phyllis is falling back in love with Danny (Michael Damian). Who could blame her? The two have a rich history, albeit very colorful, and they share a child and grandchild. Plus, he’s been one of the very few people to treat her kindly after the whole ordeal with Jeremy Stark (James Hyde). However, there’s just one problem in her path to reconciliation with Danny. The problem’s name is Christine (Lauralee Bell).

Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Danny is fully invested in rekindling things with Cricket, and she seems to be ready to do the same in the wake of her split from Paul (Doug Davidson). That means Phyllis is in a lopsided love triangle, one very reminiscent of the triangle she found herself in with Danny and Christine years ago.

With that being said, Phyllis seems rather undeterred in pursuing her ex. In fact, as seen in the following preview clip for episodes airing during the week of December 25, Phyllis finds herself in an intimate moment with Danny, and she leans in to kiss him.

#yr Preview pic.twitter.com/w9H2gFMV7MDecember 21, 2023 See more

While Phyllis clearly plants one on Danny in the video, we have a hunch he winds up quickly pulling away and declaring his love for Christine. A rejection like that is bound to sting, and it may be what pushes her into the arms of Tucker of all people.

Now it’s no secret that Phyllis and Tucker can’t stand each other. In this year alone, he attempted to blackmail her to get her help in his efforts to take down the Abbotts, she blackmailed him to back off and they constantly trade snide remarks when they run into each other around town. Not necessarily the groundwork for a great romance in real life, but in the soap world, the dynamic could definitely prove romantic under the right circumstances. In the case of Phyllis and Tucker, the circumstances could be rejection and booze.

Tucker isn’t in the best head space these days himself. He’s been dumped by Ashley (Eileen Davidson), Devon (Bryton James) claims to be done with him and the cover-up scandal of his former company has officially made it to the press, meaning the future of Glacade is in limbo.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

We can picture Tucker and Phyllis running into one another at the bar at Genoa City Athletic Club and sitting next to each other as they down a few drinks. Like always, they’d trade jabs and taunt one another about their misgivings. Then in a blink of an eye, their insults become a bit more flirtatious and Tucker invites Phyllis to his room upstairs. Throwing caution to the wind, we can see her accepting his invitation, and the pair engaging in a drunken night of passion.

However, by the next morning, we can only imagine the amount of regret each will have and the efforts they’ll go to in order to keep their rendezvous under wraps. Yet, over time, we can see them having fewer feelings of regret which may lead them to a full-out secret love affair. One that Phyllis in particular couldn’t afford to get out given how her children feel about Tucker.

We’ll be paying close attention to Phyllis and Tucker as they could be a couple on the rise in 2024. One that would sure be the talk of Genoa City and The Young and the Restless fans.