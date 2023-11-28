The Young and the Restless spoilers: Cole and Nate battle for Victoria?

At the moment, The Young and the Restless fans are knee-deep in the Aunt Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Claire (Hayley Erin) saga. Aunt Jordan claims to be the long-lost sister of Eve Howard (Margaret Mason), Victor’s (Eric Braeden) former assistant and tormentor, and Claire firmly believes she is the once-presumed-dead daughter of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Cole (J. Eddie Peck). In the midst of it all, the Newmans and Cole are being held hostage and have been poisoned.

Now we have to start thinking about what happens in the future as the Newmans will presumably get out of this latest mess, likely with an assist from Claire who starts to see her deranged aunt as a liar in the episode airing on November 28.

Once the Newmans are freed from their current predicament, we can imagine a few things happening immediately. For starters,a DNA is in order.

Hayley Erin, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Again in the episode airing on November 28, Victoria and Cole are very resistant to believing that Claire is their dead daughter Eve Nicole. No matter how many times Claire protests that she is their child, they simply don’t buy her story because they vividly remember their baby taking her last breath and them burying her when she died.

Even when Aunt Jordan chimes in and claims that Claire is Eve Nicole and tells a story of how she kidnapped the real baby Eve from the hospital and gave Victoria and Cole another newborn that died, the Newman heiress and the author refuse to believe their daughter has been alive all of these years.

Despite saying they aren’t convinced, Victoria and Cole on some level likely wonder if Claire is really their child all grown up, and will have a DNA test done. Should that prove that Claire is really Eve Nicole, we can envision the two parents being drawn together, bonding over lost time with their daughter and racking their brains trying to figure out how this all could happen.

J. Eddie Peck, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

All this trauma bonding and trying to build a connection with their disturbed child could cause Victoria and Cole to rehash their former marriage and rekindle a romance in the present. For those wondering about Nate (Sean Dominic) in this hypothetical, well that’s where things get interesting.

Nate and Victoria haven’t been on the best of terms since Victor fired him from Newman Enterprises. While Nate hasn’t ended their relationship, he’s been adamant that he needs time to figure out his professional and personal life. It’s possible that Victoria almost dying will be the thing that pushes him to realize how much he loves her. However, is it too late?

It bears repeating that Cole and Victoria have history. They were once married (well twice, but the first marriage was annulled because they thought they could be siblings) and were expecting a child together. Plus, once Victor was certain that Cole was not his son, Cole may be the only man The Mustache has approved for his daughter. So Victor may interfere by pushing Victoria and Cole together in the near future.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Nate could put up a fight for Victoria if he sees a connection building between Cole. He could even try to push another former wife of Cole’s in his face, Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Although, Ashley is still very much caught up in Tucker’s (Trevor St. John) orbit, so Cole may not turn her head.

As the fallout of Claire and Aunt Jordan’s failed plot takes its toll on Genoa City and its residents, we’ll be watching closely as this storyline is nothing short of captivating.