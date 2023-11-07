The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nate’s been fired, could he return to Chancellor-Winters?

After weeks of faking a mental decline, The Young and the Restless’ Victor (Eric Braeden) finally decides that he’s unearthed the traitor among his inner circle.

In the episode airing on November 7, Victor has Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), his three oldest children and Nate (Sean Dominic) in his office to discuss some important news. Victor pretends to confess that he’s aware of his unusual behavior and recognizes the need for him to seek treatment. Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) are oddly relieved that Victor is admitting something is wrong, as they’ve been expressing concern about their father for weeks.

Victor then asks what they all think should be done in his attempt to seek help. Nate pushes for Victor to go to a voluntary in-patient facility where doctors can provide him with the best care and get to the bottom of The Mustache’s prognosis.

When asked a follow-up question, Nate assures that NDAs can be put in place to make sure Victor’s health scare doesn’t get out to the public. Additionally, Nate claims they could all come up with a cover story that explains Victor’s absence from Newman Enterprises.

Adam immediately shoots down the idea, claiming that in today’s world of technology, NDAs aren’t as effective, and news would inevitably leak if Victor was at a health facility. That would mean bad news for Victor and his company.

The youngest Newman son then proposes that Victor bring the doctors and equipment they need to him at the Newman Ranch or at Newman Towers. Adam makes the valid point that Victor can afford it and this proposal helps the family contain the story of Victor’s health. Even Victoria agrees with Adam, which is like seeing pigs fly.

Long story short, Nate’s suggestion that Victor go to a facility, and the former doctor’s additional push that Victoria return to the CEO chair if Victor were to leave, leads Victor to start to come clean about what he’s really been up to. Before he goes into the details, Victor shocks everyone in the room and fires Nate.

That’s right. The good doc and Victoria’s boyfriend officially received his walking papers. Which begs the question, what will Nate do next?

As Young and the Restless viewers know, Mamie (Veronica Redd) has been lobbying for Nate to return to Chancellor-Winters. As she sees it, she wants her great-nephews and great-niece all under one family corporate umbrella.

However, prior to Nate’s firing, he wasn’t a big proponent of returning to work with Devon (Bryton James) and Lily (Christel Khalil). But perhaps more importantly, Devon and Lily don’t trust Nate after he previously betrayed them at Chancellor-Winters. The cousins are now in a cordial space, but they are far from reconciled.

With that being said, in the same November 7 episode, Devon and Lily agree to start working toward making amends with Nate in an attempt to honor Mamie’s request that they all put the past behind them. So could this lead to Nate returning to Chancellor-Winters in some capacity?

We tend to think so. As Mamie has shared a few times since returning to Genoa City, she shouldn’t be underestimated and she can get things done. Considering she wants Nate back at work with cousins, perhaps this is an opportunity to prove her words have some meaning.

Now we’d be remiss if we didn’t say we kind of wish Nate would just return to medicine. But perhaps that happens somewhere down the line.

Lastly, with Nate being fired, we imagine that will take a toll on his relationship with Victoria. This leaves us to wonder if Victor will be the reason the happy couple splits. Furthermore, will Claire (Hayley Erin) now swoop in and use Nate in whatever she has planned for the Newmans?