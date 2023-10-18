The Young and the Restless spoilers: Mamie and Tucker push Jill out of Chancellor-Winters?

Mamie’s (Veronica Redd) name these days on The Young and the Restless is synonymous with mystery.

She secretly acquired Victor’s (Eric Braeden) stake in Chancellor-Winters and was rather coy about her true motives for making the bold move with Devon (Bryton James), Lily (Christel Khalil) and even Nate (Sean Dominic) to a lesser extent. Despite professing she purchased the minor stake in the company because she hoped to reconnect with and heal her fractured family in Genoa City, no one is quite buying what she is selling. The loudest person calling foul in regards to Mamie is of course her longtime nemesis, Jill (Jess Walton).

It’s of no surprise to us that Jill is skeptical of Mamie’s intentions given how long the two women have both known and despised each other. The duo has battled it out for decades. Jill always undervalued Mamie’s place in the Abbott family yet was jealous of Mamie’s closeness to the late John Abbott (Jerry Douglas). Mamie in a way envied the fact that John married Jill, yet Mamie also thought of Jill as a bonafide gold digger.

Jess Walton, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Jumping back to present day, Jill understandably can’t fathom why Mamie would invest in Chancellor-Winters knowing Jill is a major shareholder, unless Mamie was up to something.

Well thanks to Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), viewers learn in the episode airing on October 18, that Tucker (Trevor St. John) invested in Mamie’s Detroit-based company not too long before the Winters/Barber matriarch bought Victor’s stake in Chancellor-WInters. However, this business arrangement has been kept a secret from her great-nephews and great-niece.

In the same episode, Mamie and Nate have a conversation about his future at Newman Enterprises. She bluntly tells him that his career will never blossom like he wants at the Newman family company, because he’s not a blood relative. Given that’s the case, she wants him to return to Chancellor-Winters. Although he says he’s happy where he is and he can’t imagine Lily and Devon welcoming him back to the company and valuing his opinion, Mamie is persistent that he shouldn’t doubt her ability to make things happen.

Sean Dominic, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Furthermore, in the conversation with Nate, Mamie repeatedly makes statements about how unnecessary Jill is at Chancellor-Winters, even as a co-owner. Mamie asserts that the success of the business is due to Lily and Devon, not Jill. A puzzled Nate then asks directly, "Aunt Mamie, is this a move against Jill? A coup to get her out?"

In response, Mamie never confirms or denies his suspicions with a yes or no, but instead states, "Nate, please." She completely glosses over the notion and claims she means Jill will eventually just lose interest in the company, especially if she acquires a "new man" in her life.

With all of that said, we have a hunch that Tucker and Mamie are working together to push Jill out at Chancellor-Winters. However, if this is true, the question immediately becomes how? As it’s been said time and time again on The Young and the Restless, Jill is a co-owner of Chancellor-Winters, and Mamie only has a minority stake in the company.

We think that Mamie’s off-handed remark about a "new man" in Jill’s life may hint at Mamie and Tucker’s plan. Perhaps they will hire someone to become romantically involved with Jill to swindle her out of her money, forcing her to sell her stake at Chancellor-Winters for an income.

Trevor St. John, The Young and the Restless. (Image credit: CBS)

Whether directly or indirectly, Mamie or Tucker, could buy the stake in the business, effectively ousting Jill. (Although, we imagine it would definitely be an indirect purchase through a third party, as Jill would never sell to either of them knowingly unless she was incredibly desperate.) This theory isn’t a bad one considering Jill almost lost it all years ago because of her relationship with Colin (Tristan Rogers).

Another possible way that Tucker and Mamie could attack Jill is to hire a man to woo her so Tucker could have a person close to Jill. Once this effective spy is in Jill’s orbit, Tucker can instruct him to attain Jill’s passwords and/or dark secrets. Then Tucker could either use passwords to set Jill up for some crime, eventually neutralizing her position at Chancellor-Winters, or Tucker could find out some damaging information and just resort to blackmailing Jill for her stake in the company.

While we don’t know for sure what Tucker and Mamie have planned, we strongly believe Jill has a target on her back.