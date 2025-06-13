Classic comedy This Is Spinal Tap is free to watch ahead of sequel, here’s how

One of the best comedies of all time, This Is Spinal Tap is ready to have its moment again in 2025. Though the comedy celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2024, this year This Is Spinal Tap is getting a sequel, Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues, and the original is going to have a special run in movie theaters from July 5-7. But before either of those, you can watch This Is Spinal Tap for free as of right now, as the classic mockumentary is now available on Kanopy for US consumers.

We’ve previously called Kanopy the best free streaming service because of the incredible lineup of content that it offers, the fact that it’s ad-free and that it’s available to anyone with a public library card (those are also free, by the way) or is a student. The addition of This Is Spinal Tap just backs up that idea, as the movie has recently not been available to stream or even rent via digital on-demand in the US.

This will be good news for anyone who feels the desire to rewatch This Is Spinal Tap ahead of the anticipated sequel, but it’s also a great chance for those who have never seen the movie to experience it.

This Is Spinal Tap is a mockumentary about the fake rock band Spinal Tap from 1984 that was directed by Rob Reiner (Forrest Gump, Here) and co-written by Reiner, Christopher Guest (Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show), Michael McKean (The Diplomat, Better Call Saul) and Harry Shearer (The Simpsons, The Truman Show). That quartet also starred in the movie, with Reiner playing the documentarian Marty DiBergi and Guest, McKean and Shearer as the members of Spinal Tap, Nigel Tufnel, David St. Hubbins and Derek Smalls, respectively.

The movie is littered with iconic gags, including the “Black” album, the Stonehenge mishap and, most famously, their very special amps that go to 11. These and other hilarious bits from the movie are why it is ranked on the American Film Institute’s 100 Funniest American Movies of All Time (at no. 29).

And all of the main quartet are going to be back for Spinal Tap 2: The End Continues. In addition to everyone reprising their characters, Reiner once again directs from a script they’ve all co-written. Also starring in the movie are Fran Drescher and John Michael Higgins, with appearances from music legends Paul McCartney, Elton John, Questlove and more.

Spinal tap 2: The End Continues is set to premiere exclusively in movie theaters on September 12. So you have between now and then to watch This Is Spinal Tap on Kanopy.