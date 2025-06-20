Stream Monty Python and the Holy Grail 24-hour marathon on Saturday, June 21

Grab your coconuts and a nice shrubbery, because a 24-hour marathon of Monty Python and the Holy Grail is going to be streaming on Shout! TV all day on Saturday, June 21, in celebration of the classic comedy’s 50th anniversary.

Not only are fans going to be able to watch Monty Python and the Holy Grail non-stop throughout the day, but Shout! TV is going to feature exclusive clips from John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin reflecting on the making of the movie and its lasting impact.

Perhaps the best news of all is that Shout! TV is a free streaming service, though it does have membership plans for $4 per month if you want to avoid ads (a seven-day free trial is available if you want to try it out before committing to a monthly charge). You can watch the 24-hour marathon on the service’s Shout! TV and Shout Movies site, as well as its Shout! TV app.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail is the comedy troupe Monty Python’s hilarious take on the legend of King Arthur. Featuring Cleese, Palin, Graham Chapman, Eric Idle, Gilliam and Terry Jones in various roles (including co-directors for the latter two), the movie brings Monty Python’s signature wit and silliness as Arthur and his band of knights set about looking for the Holy Grail, getting into all kinds of misadventures along the way.

We at What to Watch absolutely love Monty Python and the Holy Grail, as evidenced by our inclusion of it on our 100 best movies of all time list. However, we’re not alone in that feeling. The comedy is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes and is often cited as one of the funniest movies of all time.

If you don’t have the time to watch the Monty Python and the Holy Grail 24-hour marathon on June 21, no need to worry; the movie Shout! TV is the streaming home for Monty Python and the Holy Grail, with the movie available to watch on-demand any other time.

To any of our UK readers, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is currently streaming on ITVx and Prime Video.

Watch this promo for the Monty Python and the Holy Grail 24-hour marathon on Shout! TV for a quick look at what’s in store: