Monty Python has left Netflix and found a new streaming home, here's where

Monty Python on Netflix is no more, it has ceased to be! As of November 1, Netflix is no longer the streaming home for classic Monty Python movies and TV shows like Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and Flying Circus. This is undoubtedly a bummer, as the streamer loses some of the funniest bits of all time, but the famous comedy troupe is not disappearing from the internet, as Monty Python has a new streaming home in the US.

Variety reported on October 21 that Shout! Studios acquired the US and Canadian distribution rights to the Monty Python slate, including the right to stream it on Shout! TV. This can be seen as a good thing for Monty Python fans, as Shout! TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service, so it won’t cost you anything to watch Monty Python content on it, you just have to deal with the occasional ads. If ads are the bane of your existence though, there is the option to sign up for a monthly subscription ($4 per month) to remove the ads and also get some early access to exclusive content.

UK viewers have also lost the Monty Python catalog (not just their movies and TV show, but also various specials) on Netflix. However, no need to go scrambling to find a new home for Monty Python, as ITVX is set to continue carrying their work on its streaming platform.

The Monty Python troupe famously consisted of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. They made their UK TV debut with Monty Python’s Flying Circus on October 5, 1969, on BBC One, quickly becoming a cultural phenomenon. They added to their legacy with movies like Monty Python and the Holy Grail (which we ranked on our list of 100 best movies of all time), Monty Python’s Life of Brian and more.

Part of Shout TV!’s brand is that in addition to housing a number of titles, they also develop marathons, viewing events and celebrations for their viewers. Monty Python is expected to get that kind of treatment; I wouldn’t be surprised if they crafted something special for Monty Python and the Holy Grail’s 50th anniversary in 2025.

This is just the latest get for Shout! Studios. In addition to their streaming catalog the studio has been increasing its output of original movies. In 2024 that has included the thrillers Magpie starring Daisy Ridley and The Wasp with Naomie Harris and Natalie Dormer, as well as the acclaimed western The Dead Don’t Hurt starring Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps.