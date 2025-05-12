Netflix faces backlash after removing Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — 'put it back now!'
Black Mirror episode isn't available to watch anywhere
Netflix is facing a backlash after suddenly removing the Black Mirror episode "Bandersnatch", which was released in 2018.
The highly unusual episode gave viewers multiple choices, which changed the ending and the running time. The plot tease is: "In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a dark fantasy novel into a video game. A mind-bending tale with multiple endings."
But fans are angry that not only has Netflix removed "Bandersnatch" today [Monday, May 12], but they also gave little notice that it was leaving the streaming service. Also, with it being a Netflix original, there’s currently effectively no way of watching it. It’s not on any other streaming service, and you can't get it on DVD. Some viewers managed a late dash to watch it before it was removed.
One fan demanded on X that Netflix “PUT IT BACK NOW”. While another started a petition to get it returned, which they said had already passed 5,000 signatures and was climbing rapidly. “We're not just trying to save a show. We're trying to save a piece of storytelling history.”
Another wrote: “Bandersnatch was such a huge cultural moment for Netflix, I really can't fathom why they'd delete it." Another branded the decision "moronic".
So why has Netflix removed Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?
Netflix has decided to stop doing interactive specials. It's also removed another interactive special today, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Last year they also removed Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. What’s on Netflix reports Netflix is shifting to a focus on mobile and cloud gaming.
However, it’s still somewhat surprising Netflix hasn't found a way of preserving such an iconic title as "Bandersnatch". Black Mirror season 7 was recently released to much fanfare, and Black Mirror continues to be one of its most high-profile shows.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch incident once again highlights that physically owning a copy of a show in DVD form, for example, certainly holds some advantages if that option is available. There continues to be more and more movies and shows that are removed from streaming services and then aren't available anywhere and are effectively lost to the viewing public.
The rest of Black Mirror is available to enjoy on Netflix now.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.