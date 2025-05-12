Netflix faces backlash after removing Black Mirror: Bandersnatch — 'put it back now!'

Netflix is facing a backlash after suddenly removing the Black Mirror episode "Bandersnatch", which was released in 2018.

The highly unusual episode gave viewers multiple choices, which changed the ending and the running time. The plot tease is: "In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a dark fantasy novel into a video game. A mind-bending tale with multiple endings."

Bandersnatch allowed viewers to decide where the plot went

But fans are angry that not only has Netflix removed "Bandersnatch" today [Monday, May 12], but they also gave little notice that it was leaving the streaming service. Also, with it being a Netflix original, there’s currently effectively no way of watching it. It’s not on any other streaming service, and you can't get it on DVD. Some viewers managed a late dash to watch it before it was removed.

One fan demanded on X that Netflix “PUT IT BACK NOW”. While another started a petition to get it returned, which they said had already passed 5,000 signatures and was climbing rapidly. “We're not just trying to save a show. We're trying to save a piece of storytelling history.”

Another wrote: “Bandersnatch was such a huge cultural moment for Netflix, I really can't fathom why they'd delete it." Another branded the decision "moronic".

So why has Netflix removed Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?

Netflix screen showing it's no longer available (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix has decided to stop doing interactive specials. It's also removed another interactive special today, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend. Last year they also removed Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. What’s on Netflix reports Netflix is shifting to a focus on mobile and cloud gaming.

However, it’s still somewhat surprising Netflix hasn't found a way of preserving such an iconic title as "Bandersnatch". Black Mirror season 7 was recently released to much fanfare, and Black Mirror continues to be one of its most high-profile shows.

The Black Mirror: Bandersnatch incident once again highlights that physically owning a copy of a show in DVD form, for example, certainly holds some advantages if that option is available. There continues to be more and more movies and shows that are removed from streaming services and then aren't available anywhere and are effectively lost to the viewing public.

The rest of Black Mirror is available to enjoy on Netflix now.