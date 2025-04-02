Black Mirror exclusive: Milanka Brooks on the USS Callister sequel — and how she's 'slightly less blue' this time!

Black Mirror is back for a seventh season of dystopian dramas exploring our complex relationship with technology.

For the first time, the six-part new run, penned once more by Charlie Brooker, and airing on Netflix from Thursday 10 April, features a hotly anticipated sequel "USS Callister: Into Infinity", which catches up with the crew of the titular starship, who featured in an Emmy-winning episode of the fourth season in 2017.

In the original installment, downtrodden Robert Daly (Zero Day's Jesse Plemons) devised a hit online game, Infinity. But he secretly trapped clones of his office co-workers — from shy coder Nanette Cole (The Penguin's Cristin Milioti), to brusque receptionist Elena Tulaska (Benidorm's Milanka Brooks), who he reimagined as a blue alien — inside a twisted Star Trek-esque version of his creation. He then controlled them as the Callister’s captain, but they escaped by going through a wormhole into the real game, leaving Daly stranded.

Now, in the follow-up, the team faces a fresh battle when they encounter millions of hostile gamers on their new travels through the galaxy.

In an exclusive interview, Milanka Brooks tells What to Watch about the pioneering new episode in Black Mirror season 7…

Black Mirror has never done a sequel before, how does it feel to be starring in the first one?

Milanka Brooks: “Exciting and an honour, we'd been waiting patiently, because a sequel had been in the works since about 2018. Technology’s advanced since then, so we’re now touching on a world that’s becoming a reality. Charlie has such foresight that it's a pleasure and also terrifying to enter his mind!”

Why did the original USS Callister episode strike a chord with viewers? “Charlie makes sci-fi and technology accessible, but also a way to talk about bigger issues, and that first episode looked at genetic engineering, virtual reality and surveillance. But he still created human connection and switched from humour to tragedy.”

The USS Callister's new captain Nanette (Cristin Milioti) has to guide the team through danger. (Image credit: Nick Wall / Courtesy of Netflix)

Where do we find the Callister crew now? “In the first episode, in a rare occurrence for Black Mirror, they beat the baddie! But what if that freedom is their worst nightmare? Now, they’re navigating the Infinity gamers and the world they thought was safe ends up being something to flee from again. For the gamers, it’s simply a game, but the Callister crew need player credits to actually survive and they are rogue players who shouldn't be there, so it takes some serious skills…”

How does Elena Tulaska assist in the new mission? “She's still sharp, no-nonsense and sarcastic. But this is a life and death situation. She's always covered up her emotions, but the challenges they’re up against put pressure on her as she tries to ensure everybody gets to safety.”

Did it take you as long to be painted blue this time?! “It took slightly less time because I was slightly less blue! We’ve upgraded her look and they didn't have to paint my tummy, because we’re now in jumpsuits, which I was glad about! But it still took about two and a half hours. And then it takes 45 minutes to get off, but there would still be blue in my hair roots from the makeup. I’d go straight home afterwards so that I didn't scare people!"

The crew come under threat as they encounter Infinity's gaming community. (Image credit: Nick Wall / Courtesy of Netflix)

And what was it like walking onto the new Callister set? “We shot at Shepperton Studios in London, and they waited until we were all together before we saw the set. It was special. The design’s incredible – what was already amazing in the first one, they've topped. But if I touch the Callister’s console too much, I put blue all over it!”

Finally, would you like to return if Charlie decided to make a third Callister instalment? “I’ll be in all the Callisters Charlie wants to create! If the world of hair and makeup manages to create a faster way of becoming blue, I'm all for it!”

All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 air on Netflix from Thursday 10 April and the previous seasons are also available to stream there.