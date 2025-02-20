Meet the Zero Day cast: who's who guide

Here's the key cast in Netflix's massive new thriller starring Robert De Niro

Netflix’s new six-part conspiracy thriller Zero Day, boasts an incredible cast led by Robert De Niro. Let's meet the cast and find out who they play in what promises to be one of the biggest thrillers of the year...

Zero Day cast — who's who

George Mullen — played by Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro as George Mullen addressing a crowd and reporters, with police and firefighters in the background.

Patriot games: George Mullen reluctantly returns to the political spotlight after a chilling cyberattack leaves thousands of American citizens dead and missing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A man of integrity, the retired president is given sweeping powers after a deadly cyber-attack. "He's picked because he’s respected and has a good record and reputation," explains Robert. "It's a dire situation and he gets criticized for going too far, but he feels he has to."

Evelyn Mitchell — played by Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett as President Mitchell, sitting at her desk in the Oval Office wearing a grey suit and looking serious and thoughtful.

With public panic at an all time high and another attack imminent, sitting president Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) asks George for help. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

The current President of the United States, Evelyn’s a shrewd politician under pressure to get results.

"She enlists George because he’s trusted across party lines," says Angela. "She wants to get to the root of the cause by any means necessary."

Sheila Mullen — played by Joan Allen

Joan Allen as Sheila Mullen sitting at her desk looking at a computer with husband George standing behind her in a sepia toned, expensively furnished room at their home.

With the world and his wife watching, Sheila supports her husband, believing he will do the right thing in any situation. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

The former First Lady supports her husband, George, while nurturing ambitions to become a judge. "Sheila believes he’s the best person for the job," says Joan. "They've gone through much in their lives, including losing a son, and she’s nobody’s fool."

Alexandra 'Alex' Mullen — played by Lizzy Caplan

Lizzy Caplan as Alex Mullen walking down the stairs of a government building wearing a dark suit, white shirt and beige trench coat while police guard the outside of the building.

Divided loyalties: Does Alex have reason to distrust her father? (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

Estranged from her father, the up and coming congresswoman is critical of George’s investigative committee. "Alex and her father have a complicated relationship," says Lizzy. "The death of her brother is unresolved trauma and she’s keeping a million secrets."

Roger Carlson — played by Jesse Plemons

Jesse Plemons as Roger Carlson, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and maroon tie, standing against a nighttime city backdrop, talking to an unidentified man.

Friend or foe? The former POTUS isn't the only person keeping secrets. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A trusted aide, family friend, and an unabashed hustler, he aims to return to the national stage alongside George.

"Status, money, and material things are a big driving force for Roger," says Jesse. "When George deteriorates mentally it sends him into a tailspin and he has to make a decision."

Evan Green — played by Dan Stevens

Dan Stevens as Evan Green dressed in a red and black shirt sitting at a desk against a metallic background with a sign in blue and red of his name, being filmed for his TV show.

Courting controversy: Dan Evans plays a dangerous game — but to what end? (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A divisive pot-stirring political pundit he uses his media presence to criticise George and the Zero Day Commission.

“Evan is a calculating, wildly popular right-wing TV host,” says Dan. “George's loudest critic and claims to support common citizens but there's a lot of hypocrisy involved - he lives in extraordinary wealth.”

Zero Day is available to watch now globally on Netflix.

Interview: Robert De Niro on playing a troubled former president in Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is upset in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2025: Brooke tries to reach Ridge
Key art of Lil Kev with animated characters

Lil Kev: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart adult animated series
