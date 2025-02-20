Meet the Zero Day cast: who's who guide

Netflix’s new six-part conspiracy thriller Zero Day, boasts an incredible cast led by Robert De Niro. Let's meet the cast and find out who they play in what promises to be one of the biggest thrillers of the year...

Zero Day cast — who's who

George Mullen — played by Robert De Niro

Patriot games: George Mullen reluctantly returns to the political spotlight after a chilling cyberattack leaves thousands of American citizens dead and missing (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A man of integrity, the retired president is given sweeping powers after a deadly cyber-attack. "He's picked because he’s respected and has a good record and reputation," explains Robert. "It's a dire situation and he gets criticized for going too far, but he feels he has to."

Evelyn Mitchell — played by Angela Bassett

With public panic at an all time high and another attack imminent, sitting president Evelyn Mitchell (Angela Bassett) asks George for help. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

The current President of the United States, Evelyn’s a shrewd politician under pressure to get results.

"She enlists George because he’s trusted across party lines," says Angela. "She wants to get to the root of the cause by any means necessary."

Sheila Mullen — played by Joan Allen

With the world and his wife watching, Sheila supports her husband, believing he will do the right thing in any situation. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

The former First Lady supports her husband, George, while nurturing ambitions to become a judge. "Sheila believes he’s the best person for the job," says Joan. "They've gone through much in their lives, including losing a son, and she’s nobody’s fool."

Alexandra 'Alex' Mullen — played by Lizzy Caplan

Divided loyalties: Does Alex have reason to distrust her father? (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

Estranged from her father, the up and coming congresswoman is critical of George’s investigative committee. "Alex and her father have a complicated relationship," says Lizzy. "The death of her brother is unresolved trauma and she’s keeping a million secrets."

Roger Carlson — played by Jesse Plemons

Friend or foe? The former POTUS isn't the only person keeping secrets. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A trusted aide, family friend, and an unabashed hustler, he aims to return to the national stage alongside George.

"Status, money, and material things are a big driving force for Roger," says Jesse. "When George deteriorates mentally it sends him into a tailspin and he has to make a decision."

Evan Green — played by Dan Stevens

Courting controversy: Dan Evans plays a dangerous game — but to what end? (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix.)

A divisive pot-stirring political pundit he uses his media presence to criticise George and the Zero Day Commission.

“Evan is a calculating, wildly popular right-wing TV host,” says Dan. “George's loudest critic and claims to support common citizens but there's a lot of hypocrisy involved - he lives in extraordinary wealth.”

Zero Day is available to watch now globally on Netflix.

