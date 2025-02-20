Meet the Zero Day cast: who's who guide
Here's the key cast in Netflix's massive new thriller starring Robert De Niro
Netflix’s new six-part conspiracy thriller Zero Day, boasts an incredible cast led by Robert De Niro. Let's meet the cast and find out who they play in what promises to be one of the biggest thrillers of the year...
Zero Day cast — who's who
George Mullen — played by Robert De Niro
A man of integrity, the retired president is given sweeping powers after a deadly cyber-attack. "He's picked because he’s respected and has a good record and reputation," explains Robert. "It's a dire situation and he gets criticized for going too far, but he feels he has to."
Evelyn Mitchell — played by Angela Bassett
The current President of the United States, Evelyn’s a shrewd politician under pressure to get results.
"She enlists George because he’s trusted across party lines," says Angela. "She wants to get to the root of the cause by any means necessary."
Sheila Mullen — played by Joan Allen
The former First Lady supports her husband, George, while nurturing ambitions to become a judge. "Sheila believes he’s the best person for the job," says Joan. "They've gone through much in their lives, including losing a son, and she’s nobody’s fool."
Alexandra 'Alex' Mullen — played by Lizzy Caplan
Estranged from her father, the up and coming congresswoman is critical of George’s investigative committee. "Alex and her father have a complicated relationship," says Lizzy. "The death of her brother is unresolved trauma and she’s keeping a million secrets."
Roger Carlson — played by Jesse Plemons
A trusted aide, family friend, and an unabashed hustler, he aims to return to the national stage alongside George.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"Status, money, and material things are a big driving force for Roger," says Jesse. "When George deteriorates mentally it sends him into a tailspin and he has to make a decision."
Evan Green — played by Dan Stevens
A divisive pot-stirring political pundit he uses his media presence to criticise George and the Zero Day Commission.
“Evan is a calculating, wildly popular right-wing TV host,” says Dan. “George's loudest critic and claims to support common citizens but there's a lot of hypocrisy involved - he lives in extraordinary wealth.”
Zero Day is available to watch now globally on Netflix.
Interview: Robert De Niro on playing a troubled former president in Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day
With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.
As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast.
After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Bold and the Beautiful recap for February 19, 2025: Brooke tries to reach Ridge
Lil Kev: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Kevin Hart adult animated series