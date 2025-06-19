The Waterfront cast: who's who guide

The Waterfront is a major new Netflix series about a family whose once-thriving fishing and restaurant empire is on the verge of collapse.

Set in the fictional coastal town of Havenport in North Carolina and inspired by true events, we follow the fortunes of the Buckleys over eight parts.

As patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, his wife Belle and son Cane turn to drug smuggling. But when one of their boats washes ashore with the crew missing, they come under investigation.

Written and executive produced by Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson's Creek), it promises to be one of the best Netflix shows of the year.

Here's our who’s who guide to all the key characters...

Bree Buckey (played by Supergirl's Melissa Benoist)

Recovering alcoholic Bree has lost custody of her son, Harlan. She is hiding a huge secret that could cause her family major problems.

Belle Buckley (BEEF's Mario Bello)

The Buckley matriarch is reluctant to tell Harlan how her questionable methods have been keeping the family business above water in his absence.

Cane Buckley (Oh, Canada's Jake Weary)

Harlan and Belle’s fiery son is determined to do things his way but will his risk-taking bring down his dad's business?

Harlan Buckley (Mindhunter's Holt McCallany)

Harlan built his empire with his dad, but he's out of action now, recovering from his heart attacks. He fears his family's dangerous decisions might destroy the business he set up. It looks like he will have to risk his own health to save his family's fortune...

Grady (Home Economics' Topher Grace)

Grady has a criminal past and becomes entangled with the Buckleys. But are they biting off more they can chew as they get involved with unpredictable Grady?

Peyton Buckley (Tell Me A Story's Danielle Campbell)

Her southern-belle bubbly exterior is deflated when her husband Cane’s first love, Jenna, arrives back in town.

Shawn West (9-1-1: Lone Star's Rafael L. Silva)

The new bartender at the Buckley’s restaurant seems friendly, but why is he showing so much interest in the family? He has his own secret...