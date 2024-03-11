This Is Spinal Tap 2: cast, plot and everything we know about the comedy sequel

Rob Reiner, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are getting the band back together, as the quartet is reuniting for This Is Spinal Tap 2, a sequel to their classic comedy that depicted the titular fictitious rock band.

This Is Spinal Tap, which was one of the earliest iterations of the "mockumentary," and is filled with great bits like the amp that goes to 11, the black album and the miniature Stonehenge, to name a few. It is seen as one of the greatest comedies of all time. It is No. 29 on the American Film Institute's list of 100 best comedies and was added to the US National Film Registry in 2002. Now, more than 40 years after its initial release, This Is Spinal Tap 2 is on its way, joining a slew of recent legacy sequels like Top Gun: Maverick, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and more.

Read on to find out everything we currently know about This Is Spinal Tap 2, including the A-plus list of cameos the movie is expected to feature.

There is no set release date for This Is Spinal Tap 2, but according to Variety , the movie is officially in production.

It's possible This Is Spinal Tap 2 could find its way into the lineup of 2024 new movies, which would be fitting as the original celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2024, but if not, it will certainly be one of the more anticipated movies of 2025.

This Is Spinal Tap 2 cast

As we mentioned, Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer are all set to reprise their roles as members of the band Spinal Tap. In addition, Rob Reiner, who is also returning to direct, is once again playing the part of documentary filmmaker Marty DiBergi.

Ever since This Is Spinal Tap, Guest has been one of the most prominent filmmakers of mockumentaries, with him writing, directing and/or starring in Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and A Mighty Wind, as well as others.

McKean has done both comedy and drama throughout his career and has had a long collaboration with Guest. But some of his more recent roles people will know him from are Better Call Saul, The Diplomat and Dead Ringers.

Shearer, who rounds out the main trio, is probably best known for voicing many characters on The Simpsons (Ned Flanders, Principal Skinner and more), but he has also appeared in many of Guest's mockumentaries.

There are also going to be a number of major cameos in the movie, with Reiner confirming that music icons Elton John, Paul McCartney, Questlove, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are going to appear in the movie.

This Is Spinal tap 2 plot

While Guest, McKean and Shearer have reprised their This Is Spinal Tap roles for special appearances or short videos over the years, This Is Spinal Tap 2 will catch up with the bandmates after a tumultuous time.

The main plot of the movie is Spinal Tap reuniting for one final concert after a 15-year hiatus.

This Is Spinal Tap 2 trailer

There is no trailer for This Is Spinal Tap 2 at this time. When one becomes available online we'll add it here.

Rob Reiner movies

In addition to starring as the fake documentarian Marty DiBergi, Reiner is directing This Is Spinal Tap 2. He has been behind some very popular movies of the last 40 years, here is his full list of directing credits: