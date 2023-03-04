Dead Ringers: release date, cast, plot and all about the new series based on the classic movie
Dead Ringers is a series on Prime Video starring Rachel Weisz that will give a new spin on the classic 1988 movie.
Dead Ringers is a new six-part series on Prime Video based on the dark and deeply disturbing cult movie of the same name, which was released in 1988 and starred Jeremy Irons in the duel role of two corrupt twin gynaecologists. This time The Mummy star Rachel Weisz plays the rule-breaking twins, as the film is given a fresh, modern twist.
Written by Alice Birch, who's been behind Normal People, Succession and The Wonder, the series shows the unapologetic doctors willing to do whatever it takes to shine a light on the shocking state of women’s healthcare.
Dead Ringers release date
Dead Ringers launches worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on Friday April 21.
Is there a trailer of Prime Video's Dead RIngers?
Yes Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for Dead Ringers. Take a look below.
Dead Ringers plot
In this Prime Video version of Dead Ringers Rachel Weisz plays twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who share everything from drugs to lovers. Both are equally determined to do whatever it takes to challenge antiquated medical practices and bring women’s healthcare to the forefront of people’s minds – even if that means pushing the ethical boundaries of medical science.
Dead Ringers cast — Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle
Rachel Weisz plays twins Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who are both physicians. She has a hugely impressive acting CV with some top films already under her belt, including The Favourite, The Constant Gardener, About A Boy and The Lovely Bones, The Mummy, Runaway Jury, Beautiful Creatures, The Bourne Legacy and Black Widow.
Who else is starring in Dead Ringers?
The Dead Ringers cast also includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, Skins) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Pride & Prejudice, Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan.
All about the original 1988 movie of Dead Ringers with Jeremy Irons
The original 1988 movie of Dead Ringers by director David Cronenberg starred Jeremy Irons, who played both Elliot and Beverly Mantle. They were twin gynaecologists who would often seduce their patients. Elliot, the more confident of the pair, would sleep with the women who would come to their clinic to deal with fertility problems, before passing them onto his identical twin, without them realising. However, Beverly became obsessed with one of the women, leading both brothers down a dangerous path of drug abuse, depression and paranoia.
* Take a look at the 1988 trailer for the classic movie below...
