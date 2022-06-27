Succession season 4: cast, plot and everything we know about the series

After a dramatic season 3 finale filled with plenty of back stabbing (perhaps even more so than usual), Succession season 4 is on its way and the first details about the new season of the critically acclaimed series are here.

The Roys are coming back to continue their fight to either stay on top (in the case of patriarch Logan Roy) or carve out a chunk of their media empire for themselves in the case of his children, Kendall, Shiv, Roman, as well as others.

Critics and fans alike have enjoyed the darkly comic tone of Succession, with the show scoring a 94% “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) overall (season 3 earned a 97%), and it has been fetted with nine Emmy wins throughout its first two seasons, including Outstanding Drama Series for season 2; season 3, meanwhile, is expected to perform well at the 2022 Emmys.

With all of that, Succession season 4 is highly anticipated, so here is everything that we know about it so far.

Succession season 4 does not yet have a release date, but we do know that production of the new season is underway thanks to an official announcement from Warner Media.

(Image credit: Warner Media)

Season 3 of Succession debuted on October 17, 2021. That was a more than two year gap between the premiere of season 2, delayed because of the pandemic. While we don’t know when we can expect season 4, we can guess that it won’t be that long as TV productions are pretty much back to normal.

Who is in the Succession season 4 cast?

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfayden in Succession (Image credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)

As part of the announcement that production is underway, the main cast for Succession season 4 was also shared. No worries on any of your favorite characters going away, as Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Alan Ruck and more are all back for the new batch of episodes.

Here’s a breakdown of the confirmed cast and who plays who:

Brian Cox as Logan Roy

Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy

Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy

Matthew Macfayden as Tom Wambsgans

Nicholas Braun as Greg Hirsch

J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman

Alan Ruck as Connor Roy

Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy

Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon

David Rasche as Karl Muller

Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker

Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra

Scott Nicholson as Colin

Zoë Winters as Kerry

Jeannie Berlin as Cyd Peach

Additional casting announcements are expected to be made in the buildup to season 4.

While not cast, fans of the show likely also spotted in the picture above that the director for season 4 episode 1 is going to be Mark Mylod, who has directed 12 episodes of the series, more than any other director through the show’s three seasons.

What is the Succession season 4 plot?

Here is the official plot for Succession season 4, per Warner Media:

"In the 10-episode season 4, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

Succession season 3 recap

You’ve likely got plenty of time to catch up with Succession season 3 if you haven’t watched it yet before season 4, but if you want a refresh, What to Watch has individual episode recaps of Succession season 3 available to read. Right here, though, we’ll go over a broad review of what happened in season 3 (SPOILER ALERT).

Succession season 3 kicked off in the aftermath of Kendall’s surprising pivot in front of Congress. Instead of taking the blame for Waystar Royco’s cruise ship fiasco, Kendall points the finger at Logan. This puts Kendall in direct competition with his dad yet again.

Kendall’s first move is to try and secure his siblings, but they all still have trouble trusting each other, with Shiv and Roman both opting to try and prove themselves the better heir apparent now that Kendall is officially out of the running. The other Roy sibling, Alan, meanwhile, is pushing for himself to be the next president of the US.

It’s not only the investigation and his ladder climbing children that have Logan riled up, as he continues to battle a hostile takeover of the company from rivals Stewie (Arian Moayed) and Sandy (Larry Pine). To quell it he brings in some new blood (in the form of Holly Hunter’s new CEO) and tries to lock up investors and new partners (Adrien Brody and Alexander Skarsgaard in guest roles).

After surviving the takeover by making a few concessions, Logan makes a surprising turn as he begins to show interest in selling the company. This is a major red flag to the kids, who finally realize that it’s each other they have to rely on, not their dad. While they try to make a move that will prevent the sale and give them more power, Tom goes against his wife and the others by informing Logan, therefore putting him in his good graces.

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Brian Cox in Succession (Image credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO)

Is there a Succession season 4 trailer?

No, there is no trailer for Succession season 4 yet. We’ll update this page when one becomes available.

How to watch Succession

Succession airs on HBO in the US and Sky Atlantic in the UK. But until new episodes are available to watch, the best place to watch previous seasons of Succession is HBO Max for US audiences and Now TV in the UK.