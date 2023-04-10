Succession season 4 episode 3 recap: a titan falls

It isn’t everyday that a TV show can pull off a massive surprise without having that news spoiled, but Succession delivered a one-two punch with “Connor’s Wedding.” The Roy siblings receive the shock of a lifetime and in a matter of moments their whole lives change. It’s an episode that had Succession fans raving , and for good reason. It’s a stunning hour of television.

The bombshell episode of Succession kicked off with Logan Roy (Brian Cox) dropping a bombshell of his own on Roman (Kieran Culkin): fire Geri (J. Smith-Cameron). Roman, who was already surprised that Logan is choosing business (as in going to see Matsson about the GoJo deal) over his son’s wedding, is understandably shaken by this edict, but Logan wants to know that his youngest son is with him. While he initially says that having Roman deliver the head’s up to Geri is best because of their close relationship, it’s really a test to make sure that Roman truly is Team Logan.

Meanwhile, it’s time for Connor and Willa’s (Justine Lupe) nautical wedding, which is taking place on a harbor cruise. Prior to departure, Roman gets a call from Tom making sure that he’s talked to Geri. Roman spots Geri and wants to avoid this conflict as long as possible, but Geri picks up on Roman’s tension and forces the news out of him. She connects this news with the fact that she wasn’t invited on the trip to see Matsson, so she’s more angry than anything. And Roman is in the crosshairs. Later, Roman leaves a voicemail for his father expressing his unhappiness about being tasked with that particular job.

Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is about to get on a plane with Logan and he gives Greg (Nicholas Braun) a call to let him know that after he gave Kerry (Zoe Winters) a bad review on her ATN demo reel, Logan now finds Greg “visually aggravating.”

Shiv (Sarah Snook) is nominated to tell Connor that Logan isn’t coming to the wedding because he’s going to see Matsson. She gets a few calls from Tom that she silences; while she’s gone Tom calls Roman and reveals that something is horribly wrong with Logan and things look really bad.

Naturally, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman react to this news in a combination of shock and disbelief, demanding more answers than Tom is capable of giving them. Tom ultimately gets through to them about how dire the situation is when he tells them that he’s going to put the phone to Logan’s ear while they do chest compressions so that they can say goodbye. After managing a few words, Kendall goes off in search of Shiv, who arrives after Logan has already died.

The siblings refuse to believe that Logan is actually dead, but the machine keeps moving. On the plane, Karolina (Dagmara Domińczyk), Frank (Peter Friedman), Karl (David Rasche) and Tom try to put the next steps into play. Kerry wanders the plane, utterly lost.

Once Connor is looped in, the siblings try to sort out what they’re supposed to do next. They can’t think. Roman refuses to believe Logan is actually dead until it’s confirmed. Kendall wants to talk to the pilot. Shiv is upset that Kendall didn’t get her sooner. Hugo (Fisher Stevens) and Geri arrive to help navigate the conversation with the team on the plane; at first the siblings are shocked that the team on the plan wants to release a statement, they ultimately realize that they have to be out in front of this because, as Kendall points out, this will be a moment that’s written about in their family’s history.

Connor has an honest conversation with Willa about getting married on such a sad day. They can’t tell the guests about Logan yet, so canceling will make it look like she backed out. Eventually they decide that they can make a sad thing into a happy thing, and decide to push forward with the wedding anyway.

Ultimately, Shiv makes a statement to the press on behalf of the family and the company as a team prepares to remove Logan’s body from the plane. This is the moment when Kendall finally breaks down completely.

Succession airs Sundays on HBO.