Succession fans proclaiming 'Connor's Wedding' the greatest episode of TV ever

For those of you who have seen the episode and are still reading — wow.

With the episode title "Connor’s Wedding," Succession fans were probably expecting a slightly more comedic episode as Connor (Alan Ruck) and Willa (Justine Lupe) tie the knot. But from the get go we get the sense that this is not going to be an overly celebratory affair. First, Logan (Brian Cox) is not even going to be there, as he gets on a plane to go see Matsson in Sweden to try and close the deal. He also asks Roman (Kieran Culkin) to fire Gerri (J. Smith-Cameron) and has Cid also on the chopping block.

But that's just the appetizer. Not too long after the opening credits, things take a dramatic left turn. After trying to call Shiv (Sarah Snook) but her not picking up, Tom (Matthew Macfayden) calls Roman, telling him that Logan collapsed on the plane, with the air flight team doing chest compressions on him, but it is not looking good. Roman and Kendall (Jeremy Strong) are shocked, not knowing what to do or say when Tom encourages them to try and speak to their dad, who may or may not be able to hear them. By the time Kendall goes to get Shiv, Tom and everyone on the plane is pretty sure that Logan is dead.

What unfolds next is the Roy kids dealing with a wide range of emotions — the grief and denial of losing their father, despite their complicated relationship, and how to handle the announcement of Logan's death and what that could mean for the company, the deal with Matson and their place in it. Connor, once he is eventually told, is also upset, but knowing his position in the family, decides to go through with the wedding, starting a new chapter in his life.

"Connor's Wedding" was an emotional gut punch, continuing the trend of weddings (opens in new tab) serving as ominous backdrops not only for Succession, but famously many HBO shows. It also featured some of the best acting and writing in a series known for it. Many fans shared on social media they were dealing with their own bit of grieving (opens in new tab), yet they were also able to recognize the episode as perhaps one of the greatest single hours of television they’ve ever seen.

Congratulations #SuccessionHBOYou did it! You got your television masterpiece episode!!

I…I think we all…just witnessed…one of the greatest episodes of television ever. Phenomenal acting from everyone across the board. The chaos, sadness, confusion & sense of urgency was so authentic, raw & devastating. Wow. Stunned. Bravo #SuccessionHBO #Emmys #FYC

A perfect episode of television. #SuccessionHBO

Every show that will be competing against SUCCESSION in literally any category at this year's Emmys after watching this episode: #Succession #SuccessionHBO

I know there's still a whole season left but Ep 3 of #SuccessionHBO delivered what is the best episode of television I've seen in 2023 so far. An emotionally crippling hour of heartbreak that is masterfully directed by Mark Mylod. Strong, Snook, Culkin, and Ruck are riveting.

If you would like some numbers to back up this claim, one Twitter user noted (opens in new tab) that at least for a time after its airing, "Connor's Wedding" had a perfect rating score on IMDb (scored by users), which only Breaking Bad's "Ozymandias" has on the site. By publication of this article, the score for "Connor’s Wedding" has come down to a 9.9, but that is still a rating that only 24 other shows have ever been given (opens in new tab), and the first for Succession to rate that high; season 2 episode 10, "This Is Not for Tears" was the previous highest rated episode, earning a 9.8.

The amazing thing is that this is episode 3, there are still seven more episodes to go in the final season of Succession. With Logan gone, what lies ahead for Kendall, Shiv and Roman, as well as everyone else in the company now that such a looming presence is gone?

