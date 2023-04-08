It's time for Succession season 4's third episode, as the final season of the hit drama comedy show continues. If you're interested in watching the show, and haven't yet figured out how to do it, we're here to help.

In Succession season 4 we're once again following the antics of the infighting-riddled Roy family, and our episode 1 recap and episode 2 recap will help you catch up on what we've seen so far this season.

Episode 3 comes out on Sunday, April 9 (or the day after in some countries) and this guide will help you figure out how to watch it in the US or UK.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 in the US

To watch Succession in the US — both episode 3 as it arrives on April 9, and the first three seasons of the show — your best bet is to use the streaming service HBO Max.

HBO Max costs $15.99 for an ad-free plan or $9.99 for an ad-supported one, and there are also annual versions for $149.99 and $99.99 respectively. HBO Max also offers lots of modern dramatic classics like Game of Thrones and The Last of Us.

Alternatively, if you have cable you can tune into the HBO channel or HBO Latino at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT to watch the episode as it's aired. Live TV streaming services Hulu with Live TV ($69.99 per month) and YouTube TV ($72.99 per month) offer it for an extra $15 on top of the base plan.

How to watch Succession season 4 episode 3 in the UK

As with most HBO shows, Succession is available to watch in the UK on both Sky TV and NOW, where it'll be available to air the day after it goes live in the US. That means you'll be able to watch the new episode from April 10, with the episode airing on Sky Atlantic at 9 pm.

Sky TV subscribers will need to use the Sky Go streaming app to see this, along with other video-on-demand streaming — Sky TV costs £26 per month if you sign up for an 18-month contract, and you get Netflix bundled with it. On NOW you'll need the Entertainment plan which costs £9.99 per month.