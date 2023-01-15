Meet The Last of Us cast: who's who in the post-apocalyptic drama
Meet the stars that make up The Last of Us cast.
The Last of Us cast brings the hugely popular PlayStation game to life in the HBO Max TV show.
The Last of Us takes us to a version of the United States that has been completely transformed in the wake of a deadly infection caused by a mutated form of the Cordyceps fungus. This infection has transformed vast portions of the population into zombie-like creatures. Amongst the terror, we follow two travelers, Joel and Ellie, who set off on a dangerous quest after Joel is hired to smuggle the teenager out of a rigid quarantine zone.
Soon, the duo is forced to settle their differences and learn to depend on one another as they fend for their lives once their journey becomes a fraught trek across the post-apocalyptic environment, and face dangers from fellow survivors and the infected creatures that roam the lands. Here's what you need to know about the stars that feature in The Last of Us cast.
Pedro Pascal as Joel
Pedro Pascal is one half of the lead duo and play’s the game’s protagonist, Joel. Having suffered tragedy during the initial outbreak, Joel becomes a smuggler. His latest assignment is his most dangerous yet. He’s got to travel across post-apocalyptic America and deliver Ellie — a young girl representing the last hope of humanity — to a resistance group.
Where else have you seen Pedro Pascal? Pascal has become a huge name in recent years. His recent credits include starring in the title role in The Mandalorian (and The Book of Boba Fett), The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Narcos, and Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones.
Bella Ramsey as Ellie
Bella Ramsey stars opposite Pedro Pascal as Ellie, an orphaned teen who sets off on a perilous cross-country with Joel who is all the while grappling with the knowledge that she might be the key to saving the rest of the world from the infection.
Where else have you seen Bella Ramsey? Ramsey is likely best known for playing the fearsome Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones. Recently, Ramsey has appeared in Catherine Called Birdy, Becoming Elizabeth, The Worst Witch and His Dark Materials, and she’s known for voicing the title character in Hilda and Hilda and the Mountain King.
Gabriel Luna as Tommy
Gabriel Luna is on hand as Joel's younger brother, Tommy. Tommy used to be a soldier, and he's always managed to keep hold of his hope for a better tomorrow.
Where else have you seen Gabriel Luna? Luna has appeared in Matador, True Detective, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Terminator: Dark Fate, Hala and Eddie & Sunny.
Merle Dandridge as Marlene
Merle Dandridge voiced Marlene in the original video games, and she’s returning to play the character in the TV series. Marlene is the leader of the Fireflies, a resistance movement who have sprung up in opposition to the military.
Where else have you seen Merle Dandridge? Dandridge is likely recognized for her recent appearances in Station 19, Truth Be Told, The Flight Attendant, Murphy Brown and The Night Shift. She’s also known for voicing Alyx Vance in multiple Half-Life video games, too.
Anna Torv as Tess
Anna Torv is playing Tess. Together with Joel, the pair worked as smugglers eking out a living in the post-pandemic world.
Where else have you seen Anna Torv? Anna Torv is likely best known for playing Olivia Dunham in Fringe, though she's also had roles in The Newsreader, Mindhunter, Stephanie, Secret City and The Secret Life of Us.
Nico Parker as Sarah
Nico Parker is one of the many guest stars among The Last of Us cast. She's playing Sarah, Joel’s 14-year-old daughter.
Where else have you seen Nico Parker? Parker has previously appeared in the 2019 live-action remake of Dumbo, Reminiscence and The Third Day (where, coincidentally, she played a character called Ellie).
Nick Offerman as Bill
Nick Offerman is playing Bill, a grizzled survivalist who is hiding out in an isolated town with Frank.
Where else have you seen Nick Offerman? Nick Offerman is likely best known for his turn as Ron Swanson in Parks and Recreation, though he's had roles in everything from The Resort, A League of Their Own, Good Omens, The Founder, Fargo and many more.
Murray Bartlett as Frank
Murray Bartlett is playing Frank, a survivor hiding out with Bill.
Where else have you seen Murray Bartlett? Murray Bartlett has appeared in Welcome to Chippendales, Iron Fist, The White Lotus, The Guiding Light, Neighbours and Home and Away.
Storm Reid as Riley
Euphoria star Storm Reid is on hand to play Riley, an orphaned girl who grew up in post-apocalyptic Boston.
Where else have you seen Storm Reid? Storm Reid is likely best known as Rue's sister, Gia in Euphoria, though she's also had roles in When They See Us, A Wrinkle in Time, 12 Years a Slave and The Invisible Man.
Lamar Johnson as Henry
Lamar Johnson is playing Henry. He's hiding from a revolutionary movement in Kansas City with his younger brother, Sam (see below), and they end up crossing paths with Joel and Ellie.
Where else have you seen Lamar Johnson? Lamar Johnson has appeared in The Next Step, The Hate U Give, Kings, Native Son, and Your Honor.
Keivonn Woodard as Sam
Keivonn Woodard is playing Sam, Henry's younger brother.
Where else have you seen Keivonn Woodard? The Last Of Us is likely going to be Keivonn's biggest role to date, though he did appear in Seeds Of Hope: The Andrew Jackson Foster Story.
Who else is part of The Last Of Us cast?
As if the above lineup wasn't packed full of amazing actors already, there's also a number of guest stars set to appear in The Last Of Us, including:
- Graham Green as Marlon
- Elaine Miles as Florence
- Jeffrey Pierce as Perry
- Ashley Johnson (Ellie's original voice actor) as Anna Williams
- Troy Baker (Joel's original voice actor) as James
- Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen
- John Hannah
The Last of Us premieres on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday, January 15, 2023, with the UK premiere coming one day later on Monday, January 16 on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
