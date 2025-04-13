How to watch The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1: stream the new episode online

After a long wait, it's finally back: The Last Of Us season 2 returns to screens as of Sunday, April 13, with the first episode.

The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1 is entitled 'Future Days', likely in reference to the fact that this season takes place several years after the first.

We'll spend the episode finding out what Pedro Pascal's Joel and Belle Ramsey's Ellie have been up to, before jumping into the events of the story which is based on the hit video game sequel The Last Of Us Part II.

We've got an overall guide on how to watch The Last Of Us season 2 but in this guide, we're going to look in specific detail at the first episode, Future Days.

So here's how to watch The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 on TV and online – it airs on Sunday, April 13 in the US and on Monday, April 14 in the UK and Australia.

How to watch The Last of Us S2 E1 in the US

You can watch the second episode of The Last Of Us season 2 in two ways: online or using a cable plan.

Starting with the latter, you can watch The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1 on HBO or HBO Latino channels. Ep. 1 will be released on Sunday, April 13 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. The episode will be repeated countless times over the next few days at varying times, including thrice back-to-back from midnight the next day.

A few live TV streaming services let you purchase HBO as an add-on package if you don't have it already. The list includes Sling TV, DirecTV and YouTube TV, with it available if you pay a little extra per month. Of those Sling TV is the cheapest with its plans beginning at $45 per month.

To stream The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1 on demand, you can sign up to Max where it'll appear as soon as it airs on HBO, joining all the previous episodes.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its basic tier or $16.99 per month for its ad-free one. There's another higher tier but it's for high-res movie streaming so it won't affect The Last Of Us.

How to watch The Last Of Us S2 E1 in the UK

There are two ways to watch The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1 in the UK, both of which start on Monday, April 14.

Firstly, to watch it on live TV, Sky Atlantic will air the episode at 2 am... bright and early! If you value your sleep ahead of the first day of the working week, it'll repeat at 9 pm that evening.

Then to watch it on demand, the episode of The Last Of Us will be available as part of Sky TV's and Now's libraries as soon as it airs on Sky TV.

You can watch it on Sky Atlantic or Sky TV's library if you subscribe to Sky. This costs £15 per month (with the occasional free trial or discount thanks to Sky TV deals) for its Essential tier, and this is the only one you need to watch The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1.

Now costs £9.99 per month so it's a bit cheaper but doesn't offer Sky TV's live channels, so deciding between the two is as much about which other parts of the subscription you're interested in, as much as the price.

How to watch The Last Of Us S2 E1 in Australia

Forget however you watched The Last Of Us or other HBO TV series before: in Australia, The Last Of Us season 2 will stream on Max.

This is a new streaming service as of the beginning of April, when it launched in Australia.

The Last of Us season 2 episode 1 will hit Max on Monday, April 14 which, given time zones, is more-or-less when it lands in the US too.

Max costs $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year for its basic plan, which includes adverts, and it launched with a few other tiers too. As a note, if you sign up before Wednesday, April 31, each tier is $4 per month or $40 per year cheaper.

How to watch The Last Of Us S2 E1 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch The Last Of Us season 2 episode 1, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows, sports or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.