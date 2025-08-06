Wednesday season 2 episode 3 recap: a deadly camping trip and an Addams family duel (Spoilers)

Wednesday, the spine-chilling supernatural hit returns to Netflix for season 2 part 1. This time round, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy with her family in tow and brother Pugsley joining as a student. But, while season 1 saw the end of old adversaries, the mystery continues with a dangerous stalker, a new era led by a new principal and Wednesday's ongoing struggle to harness her psychic abilities.

Another year at Nevermore means another year of dark and spooky chaos and the Addams Family's world gets even more creepy. With new teachers and Principal Dort, there's a lot more horror to navigate in a season of two parts. Part 2 is coming on September 3. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Wednesday season 2 episode 3.

Wednesday desperately fights to get Goody's book of spells back. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode begins on Thing getting pampered since Gomez and Morticia felt bad for forgetting his birthday. They discuss the fundraising committee and Morticia tells Gomez she called Mama and invited her to come, but she wouldn't answer. To help distract her, Gomez plays music and they dance. Meanwhile, someone breaks in upstairs, though with her signature black boots it’s seemingly Wednesday. They head into a chest and pull out a box. To this, Morticia seems to sense someone’s there and heads upstairs. As Wednesday opens the box, the note inside reads: “Nice try, Wednesday. Your loving mother.” Morticia opens the door and finds Wednesday.

Wednesday is looking for Goody’s book of spells. She says she wants to make her case for why she needs it and she describes her recent vision where she’s responsible for Enid’s death. She explains the graveyard and the crows. She then reveals the crows killed Galpin and his partner. Morticia muses if it’s an Avian. But, Wednesday says she just needs to find out what’s going on before Enid dies.

Morticia says the visions are unreliable, but Wednesday argues she’s mastered her ability and it shows her exactly what she needs, but now it's gone. Morticia says she’ll never give her the book back and argues she hasn’t mastered anything. She tells her the book is full of shortcuts and that it'll cause her pain, not answers. Again, she says she sounds like Ophelia and that she won’t fail her like her mother failed her sister.

At her dorm, Wednesday inspects Galpin’s eye and stares at his locked phone. Enid is panicking about packing for her overnight camping trip. She tries to invite Wednesday, but she’s not interested in coming. She says Enid needs to break things off with Ajax, since she’s now with Bruno. Enid goes to look for her bikini top that’s gone missing and Wednesday tells Thing she won’t tell her about the vision of her death. To this, Agnes appears from hiding and reveals she hid Enid’s top. Again, Agnes offers to help and Wednesday tells her to stalk someone else.

Bianca executes a plan to save her mom. (Image credit: Netflix)

At the Hummer’s Shed, Slurp has returned. Eugene notes he looks different though and Pugsley tells him to look inside his skull because he looks like he’s regrowing his brain. Eugene notes it’s coming back at hyperspeed. Pugsley says the mystery meat must be helping. Pugsley thinks Slurp is trying to say his first word and suddenly a long black tongue comes out of his mouth and he lunges for Eugene. Pugsley uses his electricity to keep him tamed. Eugene argues he’s too dangerous now and that they can’t leave him alone while they go camping. Pugsley says he’s got it covered.

At Galpin’s funeral, only Dr. Fairburn and Sheriff Santiago are in attendance. Wednesday arrives and the Sheriff warns her that visiting Tyler won’t help her and she needs to stay away from Galpin and Bradbury’s killer. She asks Dr. Fairburn if Galpin came to visit Tyler and she says once, but he transformed into the Hyde in seconds and they had to use the shock collar for five minutes. Wednesday reveals she thinks the killer is an Avian. She says they have no Avian patients at Willow Hill. As Wednesday leaves, the crow with the one eye is watching.

Bianca arrives at the Inn at Apple Hollow. She uses her siren song to get the receptionist to give her the key to room 302. She says to not disturb the guest and that she was never there. Inside, Bianca greets her mom. She asks her mom if she’s been out, but she’s been watching the news of the Morning Song compound being raided. She says Gideon wasn’t there. Bianca says the only way her mom was leaving that cult was in handcuffs or a body bag. Her mom blames herself saying that Gideon only married her to get her to help him recruit people and steal their money. Bianca says that she’s out now and she got the evidence to prove Gideon is a fraud while Bianca used her siren song to get the FBI to do the raid. She tells her mom they’ll find Gideon and arrest him. Then, they can be free.

At Nevermore, Wednesday goes to see Agnes and asks her how she unlocked Galpin’s phone. She helps her by using her shape-shifting friend, Josephine, to transform into Galpin and unlock the face ID. Agnes reveals she took what she could from Galpin’s home before the police could. She hands her a box of things and Wednesday dismisses the pair of them.

First, Wednesday listens to the voicemail Bradbury left Galpin about the Bullpen. She searches through the box and finds a picture of a cabin, it’s marked as ‘The Bullpen’ in Pine Crest, 2015. She gets a map of Jericho and Thing locates Pine Crest. It’s over the water from Camp Jericho, so she decides she’ll go on the camping trip with Enid. She tells Thing to pack weapons.

The students head to Camp Jericho for a dangerous weekend. (Image credit: Netflix)

Principal Dort gathers the students in the grounds and tells them the buses to the campaign trip have arrived. Enid orders a drink and Ajax approaches. He tries to help her with her luggage, but Bruno steps in. Miss Capri interrupts and Enid says she’ll catch up with Ajax at the camp grounds. Miss Capri says she was just trying to help Enid out, but they’ll need to go over some rules since the trip is during a full moon. Wednesday and Agnes appear and Enid is upset to learn they’re working together now. Principal Dort wants to know why Wednesday has decided to attend and she says someone always dies in the woods.

As the school arrives at Camp Jericho, Wednesday finds Pugsley dragging along a coffin. He says he’s smuggling gasoline and flares and kicks the coffin as Slurp grunts inside. Suddenly, Gomez arrives and he reveals he’s a parent chaperone. Then, Morticia steps out of the car, too. To this, Wednesday walks away. At their campsite, Gomez tells Morticia maybe she should give Wednesday the book, but she refuses. Eugene is camping with Pugsley and asks why bottle rockets are set up around their tent, Pugsley says it’s an early warning system. Inside, Slurp is chained to the coffin. Eugene says he refuses to sleep with a zombie, but they’re disturbed by Gomez. He brings them some snacks, but they won’t let him inside the tent.

Principal Dort is welcoming everyone to camp and reveals for the next two days, they'll call it Camp Outcast. He says there’s no cellphones or normies. But, they’re disturbed by a group led by Ron Kruger. He says he reserved the campground six months ago for his annual camp. He shows Principal Dort his signed contract. To which, Dort shows his. They say it’s double booked. But, both refuse to leave. Wednesday blows her airhorn and says if they want the campground, they can fight them for it. Whoever loses, heads home. Kruger agrees.

Principal Dort announces the Cadets vs. Outcast color war. Each side has a team zephyr. They have ten members each, divided into defenders and attackers. The defenders hold the opposing team’s zephyr hostage and the attackers try to recapture it. Once they get it, they fire a flare. Then, they have to race to the lookout tower. To win, they must place their zephyr on the tripod at the top. Nevermore want a Nightshades team, but Enid and Bruno want in. While Ajax tries to refuse, the others let them.

Enid finally speaks to Ajax about her romance with Bruno. (Image credit: Netflix)

The game plan is to stone and siren anyone who gets near them and the rest will attack. Wednesday is determined to win so she can visit the Bullpen. Kruger instructs his cadets and says they can use unsanctioned military supplies against them. He asks cadet Bailey to lead the strike squad. The teams split up into the woods. The defending cadets put on headphones and Bianca realizes she can’t siren them. An attacking cadet fires an arrow at Ajax’s beanie, taking it off and revealing his snakes that turns the other defender into stone. They put a bag over Ajax’s his head and take him away. Bailey grabs the zephyr and fires the flare.

Wednesday instructs Thing to call in the hounds, so Enid and Bruno charge in, but they’re taken out by tear gas as the defenders wear gas masks. Wednesday gets Thing to signal in air support and Eugene uses the bees to attack. The defenders drop to the ground and Wednesday walks into the tear gas, unaffected, and takes the zephyr. Bianca fires the flare. Bailey and Wednesday race back to the tower and Bailey gets there first. As he races up the stairs, Wednesday shoots an arrow down from the cliff above. She rides in on a zipwire, kicking Bailey off the top and dropping his zephyr to the ground, placing her own zephyr and winning the contest.

Wednesday heads out to Galpin’s cabin with Thing, but on her way out, Principal Dort congratulates her on the win. Kruger speaks with his cadets and tells them they’re going to recapture Camp Jericho that evening.

Wednesday finds Galpin's cabin as the rest of the students gather round the campfire. She breaks in and notices paper sticking out from behind a mirror. She pulls it to unveil several newspaper cuttings about Outcasts that have died at Willow Hill, dating back more than 15 years. All the cuttings point back to the name Lois. Wednesday tries to use her psychic ability, but it still doesn’t work. She plans to get Goody’s book back so she can use it again.

Round the campfire, Morticia tells Principal Dort she’s reached out to her mother. But, she wouldn’t take her call. He says they should invite her to campus. Morticia says she manipulates every situation, but Dort pushes that she should try again. Meanwhile, Ajax finally speaks to Enid. He wants to know what happened and Enid says her feelings have changed and that she’s not the same person she was before summer. Ajax says he wishes they could’ve talked about it before she moved on without him. He’s upset and walks away. As Enid walks away, the cadets in camouflage advance.

The plan to keep Slurp for himself backfires on Pugsley. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday goes to see Morticia in her campsite. She says she’s giving her one last chance to return Goody’s book to her and when she refuses, Wednesday challenges her to a duelo-a-ciegas, a crossing of blades in a blind duel. She accuses Wednesday of talking to Morticia’s mom given she used the same tactic against her and Ophelia. Wednesday says it has nothing to do with Grandmama. Morticia accepts the challenge.

Kruger continues to instruct the cadets and tells them to tie up the Outcasts. They say they don’t think it’s a good idea and Kruger finds himself in the tent with Slurp, who eats him. It sets off the fireworks that Pugsley left, so him and Eugene head back to their tent. Meanwhile, Morticia and Wednesday prepare to duel. Whoever pierces the other’s glass heart first, wins. They place the glass hearts on their clothing. Morticia says if she wins, she’ll burn the book. They place a tie round their eyes to blind themselves and begin.

Back at the tent, Pugsley and Eugene find Kruger dead. Agnes appears and says she’s trying to impress Wednesday by looking after Pugsley and keeping him alive. They need to find Slurp. Morticia and Wednesday continue to fight.

Slurp finds an axe and heads into a cabin. Inside, Gomez is showering. He doesn’t hear Slurp come in as he listens to music. Gomez thinks it’s Morticia as he breaks in the door trying to reach him with his tongue. Pugsley turns up just in time and uses his electricity. Principal Dort and the students gather round at the noise and run away when they see Slurp. He heads further into the woods. Morticia breaks Wednesday’s glass heart just as Wednesday throws her sword over Morticia’s shoulder into Slurp’s brain and pinning him to a tree. The police arrive and restrain Slurp and wheel him away. Kruger’s body is also taken away.

Wednesday watches as the one-eyed crow flies away and lands on a hooded figure’s shoulder. When the ambulance drives past, the figure is gone. Back at the dorm, Wednesday tries to make sense of Galpin’s newspaper cuttings and ponders who Lois is. A new patient is taken to Willow Hill and Judi informs Dr. Fairburn of their arrival. It’s Marilyn Thornhill.

All episodes of Wednesday are available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 arrives on September 3.