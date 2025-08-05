The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: what was in Liam's pills?

Now that Grace admitted she faked Liam’s illness in the August 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, we have to wonder how deep the lies went and that makes us think about Liam’s medication. What exactly was he taking to “manage” his inoperable tumor, and will there be side effects?

Now that the floodgates have been opened and Grace’s (Cassandra Creech) secrets are starting to spill out, we — like Finn (Tanner Novlan) — have so many questions about what she did to Liam (Scott Clifton). We know about the scans and the fake surgery, but what about the pills he was taking?

Since Liam lived with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn, we have to think that Finn monitored Liam’s medications. Thinking back, there were a number of scenes where the camera focused on a shaky Liam trying to take his medicine. You would think that Finn would be able to see the meds Liam was taking and know what they were for.

Were they real medicine bottles with placebos inside? Or were they medicines that gave Liam the side effects of being shaky and losing energy to make it look like he was really sick? And was Grace supplying the bottles of pills directly to Liam? Surely the pharmacy wasn’t supplying the fake pills to Liam.

Finn keeps pointing to Liam’s miraculous recovery as evidence that it’s hard to believe he was sick to begin with. It certainly seems like as soon as Liam stopped taking the medicine, he was back to his normal self and that would make sense because the drugs left his system.

Now we’re wondering if the combination of fake cancer meds that Grace was giving Liam might have some unintended side effect. He was frequently shaking and weak and disoriented while taking the medication but at the time he believed that this was a sign of him getting worse. What the heck was in those pills?

From our perspective, even with the truth out in the open, we’re not out of the woods yet. Grace will come clean to Liam and everyone will be shocked, but we have a feeling there will be more to the story and after taking all of those pills for so long, Liam may have some lingering health issues to deal with.

