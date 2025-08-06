Wednesday season 2 episode 2 recap: who is Wednesday's stalker? (Spoilers)

Wednesday, the spine-chilling supernatural hit, returns to Netflix for season 2 part 1. This time round, Wednesday Addams returns to Nevermore Academy with her family in tow and brother Pugsley joining as a student. But, while season 1 saw the end of old adversaries, the mystery continues with a dangerous stalker, a new era led by a new principal, and Wednesday's ongoing struggle to harness her psychic abilities.

Another year at Nevermore means another year of dark and spooky chaos and the Addams Family's world gets even more creepy. With new teachers and Principal Dort, there's a lot more horror to navigate in a season of two parts. Part 2 is coming on September 3. Spoilers to follow.

Here's a recap of everything that happened in Wednesday season 2 episode 2.

A visit to Galpin reveals some dark secrets. (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode begins on Wednesday’s vision in the graveyard. The crows circulate as she hears Enid screaming that she has died because of her. Suddenly, she wakes up with black tears dried on her face. Morticia is there and she says she’s worried about Wednedsay and tells her she knows the tears mean psychic exhaustion. Wednedsay says it's fine and Morticia tells her she sounds like Ophelia. Morticia wants Goody’s book of spells because she wants Wednesday to wait for her new guide, rather than jumping ahead. Wednesday say she doesn’t have the time to wait. Morticia warns her that she can’t bend the psychic ability or control it. Wednesday is angry that she’s stopping her.

Lurch drives Wednesday and Thing along and she recalls Galpin’s warning, Xavier’s painting and her vision of Enid’s death. She remembers the one-eyed bird in each one. She tells Lurch she needs to make a stop. She goes to Galpin’s house, but it’s boarded up and covered in graffiti. The door is open and inside, Galpin’s body is laying in his armchair with his eyes pecked out. As she looks in his open mouth, crows start to fly out and swarm around the room. They smash through the windows and fly out, except for the one-eyed red one that flies out last.

Once they’ve gone, she touches Galpin's body to try and use her psychic ability, but she doesn’t see anything. Before she can try anything further, the police arrive and Sheriff Santiago arrests her. Wednesday is taken to the police station for questioning. She tells Sheriff Santiago that Galpin invited her there and Sheriff Santiago reveals that Bradbury had called Galpin right before he died. She says Galpin wasn’t answering his phone when she tried to call, so they went round. But, the phone has vanished.

Wednesday says she didn’t take his phone. She explains Galpin’s son, Tyler, is a psychopath who hates his father. She muses that Tyler may have orchestrated it, but Sheriff Santiago says Tyler is locked away at Willow Hill. Gomez enters and as Sheriff Santiago tries to dismiss him as Wednesday’s father, he says he’s also her lawyer. He tells the Sheriff she’ll need a court order to speak to Wednesday again and they leave.

Prank Day takes over Nevermore Academy. (Image credit: Netflix)

On the drive home, Gomez wants to know what Wednesday was doing at Galpin’s house. She tells him that she saw Galpin the day before and he told her he was working on a case. She then says she wants Morticia to go back home, but Gomez says they’re staying. Wednesday asks Gomez about Aunt Ophelia, but he tells her it’s not his story to tell. The next day, Eugene catches Pugsley leaving the Hummers Shed, his bee hideout. Pugsley shows him inside and reveals he’s chained up the boy from the Skull Tree. He shows Eugene the clockwork heart and keeps the boy under control with his electrokinesis. There’s a hole in his skull and his brain is missing. They note he’s hungry and Eugene hands him a pot of honey. He eats it and then throws up over both of them. Pugsley says he’ll call him Slurp.

Wednesday talks to Thing and tells him she doesn’t know what’s happening to her psychic ability. She tells him about the vision of Enid’s death and the birds. As she enters the dorm, there’s a trail of blood and Enid’s lying on the balcony with her throat cut. Enid laughs and eats the blood, laughing that it’s just jam. She tells Wednesday it’s Prank Day. Wednesday isn’t amused and Enid says she was getting her back for the fake eyeball she left on Enid’s pillow.

Wednesday says she recognises it and tells Enid a bird must’ve dropped it off. Enid wants to talk about the black tears, but Wednesday tells her it’s fine. Enid picks up her phone and sees the texts from Wednesday’s stalker. She tells her to call the number and it goes to Donovan Galpin’s voicemail. She tells Enid that Galpin was murdered, so it must be his killer. Wednesday says Enid should stay in the dorm with Thing until they figure it out, but she says she’s got a driver’s ed lesson to get to. When Enid leaves, Wednesday tries to use the eyeball with her psychic ability, but it doesn’t work.

Across Nevermore, the students are engaging in Prank Day. Ajax watches on as Enid flirts with Bruno. Eugene offers him a jar of tiger fleas and uses his power to unleash them on Bruno. It cheers him up and he unleashes his snakes, freezing Pugsley and Eugene to stone. Principal Dort enters the courtyard with Dr. Orloff. Wednesday approaches and Principal Dort expresses that he loved Wednesday’s display at the pyre. She asks whether they know of anyone who can control birds and Dr. Orloff asks if she means an Avian. He says they haven’t had a student like that in ten years.

Bianca presses Morticia to get a donation from her mama. (Image credit: Netflix)

At Rotwood Cottage, Bianca is visiting Morticia. They’re discussing their roles on the fundraising committee. They talk about their relationships; Morticia with Wednesday and Bianca with her mom. Bianca says she’s always admired Morticia’s mom, building Frump Mortuaries, one of the most successful Outcast-owned businesses. Bianca tells Morticia she thinks Principal Dort wants a big donation from Morticia’s mom and shows her the file she’s been given. Morticia laughs and refuses to ask her.

Eugene and Pugsley go to visit the boy from the Skull Tree. Pugsley gives him a mystery meat sandwich from the cafeteria and he eats it ravenously. As they leave, the boy uses his strength to start tugging on the chain attached to the wall. Meanwhile, Wednesday tells Thing to watch Enid while she goes to speak to Tyler about his dad. Before she goes, she takes Enid’s driver’s ed consent form and disappears out the window as Enid comes back looking for it. Morticia arrives and wants Goody’s book of spells from Thing.

Wednesday walks out the grounds and pretends to the driving instructor that she's Enid. He asks if she has experience driving and she recalls being a getaway driver for Uncle Fester. As he begins to explain how to drive, she starts to speed off. But, he stops her with his own pedals. In the wing mirror, the instructor sees the boy from the Skull Tree at the gates. While he’s distracted, Wednesday cuts the wires to his pedals and drives them away.

Elsewhere, Morticia is arguing with Thing and he explains that they treat him like a servant, rather than family. She apologizes and he heads into his house, shutting the door.

Wednesday drives the instructor’s car all the way to Willow Hill. She asks the security guard to see Tyler and he jokes she’s a fan girl.

She hands over a file and tells him to call his superior and tell them Wednesday Addams is there.

She meets with Dr. Fairburn's administrator, Judi, who says Wednesday has filled out the forms well, but Dr. Fairburn will ultimately decide if she can see Tyler. She explains she’s the chief psychiatrist there.

She brings over Dr. Fairburn’s book, "Unlocking the Outcast Mind" and Wednesday asks if she’s an Outcast, but she isn’t. Dr. Fairburn enters and invites Wednesday to walk with her. She asks Wednesday if she’s there because of Donovan Galpin’s death and explains that Tyler is very uncooperative. She also explains that Marilyn Thornhill denies she’s Tyler’s master, but she’s holding her in a separate facility to test the bond. Dr. Fairburn wants Wednesday’s help with getting through to Tyler and leads her to his maximum security cell. She tells her to push the red button on the wall if she feels in danger.

At Willow Hill, Tyler is chained up to contain his Hyde. (Image credit: Netflix)

Wednesday enters and Tyler is chained to the wall with a collar round his neck. He says he knew she would come to see him sooner or later and that she fell in love with the monster inside of him. As Tyler gets angry, he starts to transform but the guard uses a button to activate his collar, keeping the Hyde under control. She tells Tyler his father was murdered, as well as his old partner, Carl Bradbury. He realizes she wants his help, but he refuses. Instead, he tells Wednesday to say hi to Enid for him and that he’ll kill her next time he sees her. She tells him the only reason Marilyn Thornhill used him is because he’s a nobody. He tries to change again and the guard shocks him. He screams as she leaves.

Back at Nevemore, Dr. Orloff is holding his class. Pugsley electrocutes him and the students laugh. Eugene sneaks in and tells Pugsley they’ve got a problem. He tells him Slurp has escaped. Meanwhile, Enid brings Bruno up to her dorm to study. She notices a gift on the floor addressed to Thing. She opens his house and notes he’s been drinking, although can’t understand how.

Inside, the present is Thing’s mugshot from Normal, Illinois. He’s called Fernando Fingertips. It’s his birthday present from Uncle Fester. Enid is sad the Addams family forgot his birthday and says the pack will take him out for dinner to celebrate. Suddenly, Enid turns around and panics as something has happened to Bruno. At the same time, a power locks Thing’s house so he can’t escape.

Bianca goes to see Principal Dort and tells him she’s handed the donor list to Morticia. She tells him that Morticia and her mother are estranged. He wants Hester Frump and tells Bianca to be more persuasive, ordering her to use her siren ability on her. Instead, Bianca tries to use it on him to tell him not to coerce her again. But, it doesn’t work. He shows her his pocket watch made of Corinthian coral, meaning he can’t be affected. He again tells her to use her gift on Morticia.

Thing helps Wednesday to uncover her stalker. (Image credit: Netflix)

As Wednesday arrives back at the dorm, she sees Thing trapped inside his house. Letting him out, she notices Enid’s discarded bag and the phone ringing inside. A distorted voice asks if it’s got her attention and tells her the game has just begun and she has 30 minutes to find Enid and can’t involve anyone else. A postcard is slipped under the door with a drawing of a heart on the front and the words: “Play dead” on the back.

Meanwhile, Enid wakes up chained to a chair, back-to-back with Bruno in the top of the Iago clock tower. It’s been closed off for years after a freak electrical storm. The chains don’t work against Enid’s claws. Enid thinks it’s Ajax pulling a prank on them, but she’s startled as a knife drops to the floor. Looking above them, there’s hundreds of knives dangling from the roof. They realize it’s not a prank. While Wednesday heads off to look, she runs into Miss Capri. She wants Wednesday for the orchestra. She tells her to come to rehearsal on Friday and leaves. Then, Wednesday realizes the letters in ‘Play dead’ aren’t letters at all, they’re notes.

She then deciphers the heart on the postcard means organ and she goes to the organ to play the notes, D-E-A-D. It opens a secret door and she heads inside with Thing. Meanwhile, Enid apologizes to Bruno saying it must be to do with Wednesday. She thinks they might be able to wiggle out the chains if they find the right way. As Wednesday heads through the tunnel, a hooded, masked figure appears behind her and disappears. The mask is discarded on the floor with the words: “Clock’s ticking” inside. S

She finds a lift and realizes they’re in Iago tower. Enid and Bruno tumble onto the floor and Bruno gets nervous. Enid helps him breathe to calm him down and they end up kissing. Wednesday arrives and tells Thing to pick their locks. But he triggers the knives to fall and gets himself trapped. The clock starts to move and the mechanism moves the knives closer and closer to Enid and Bruno.

An unexpected role for Agnes, Wednesday's number one superfan. (Image credit: Netflix)

A typewriter is waiting for Wednesday with the words: “What don’t you see? Type your answer to set your friends free.” Piles of books surround her and she notes the authors and realizes she needs to find the missing book. She notes The Invisible Man by HG Wells is missing and types it in. The mechanism stops just in time and reverses.

Hands begin to clap and as they appear, the rest of the person appears, one of the students that asked for her autograph. She wishes her a happy prank day and introduces herself as Agnes DeMille, Wednesday’s number one superfan. She hands over the keys and Thing unties Enid and Bruno. She explains she had help from other DaVincis after blackmailing them with incriminating Snapchat photos. She wanted Wednesday's attention, so she came up with the game. Wednesday wants to know why she killed Galpin and put the eyeball on Enid’s pillow. Agnes says she didn’t do that. She just wanted to be friends and hands her Galpin’s phone. She says she could help her, but they leave.

At Rotwood Cottage, Bianca goes to see Morticia. She uses her siren song and tells Morticia to invite her mother to the gala to secure a large donation. She agrees. Then, Bianca leaves. Elsewhere, Wednesday apologizes to Thing for forgetting his birthday and gives him an antique thumbscrew. She says he can use it on her to torture her. He doesn’t want to, but he’s concerned about Enid. Wednesday agrees and thinks she needs to regain her psychic ability to help save her. Thing then tells her that Morticia took Goody’s book of spells and she notices the crow with the red eye staring at her from the balcony. It flies off.

Meanwhile, Slurp from the Skull Tree is wandering in the woods. The driving instructor from earlier is driving through, leaving Principal Dort a voicemail telling him that Enid Sinclair has stopped him wanting to teach Nevermore students. He runs over Slurp, but when he goes out to check, he’s gone. Instead, Slurp comes up behind him and eats him.

All episodes of Wednesday are available to stream on Netflix. Part 2 arrives on September 3.