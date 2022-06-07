A League of Their Own: release date, cast and everything we know about the TV adaptation

Prime Video is ready to play ball, as the new original series A League of Their Own arrives on the streaming service this summer, another big entry on the list of new TV shows in 2022. An adaptation of the beloved 1992 movie, can the A League of Their Own TV series knock it out of the park like its predecessor?

The original movie starred Geena Davis, Tom Hanks, Lori Petty, Madonna and Rosie O’Donnell and was directed by the late, great Penny Marshall. A League of Their Own has long held its own against some of the other all-time best baseball movies — Bull Durham, The Natural, 42, Moneyball and Pride of the Yankees — with great game scenes and the unforgettable line, "There’s no crying in baseball."

Now A League of Their Own is being reconceived as a TV comedy/drama, created by Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham. This isn’t the only famous baseball movie getting a TV adaptation, as a Field of Dreams TV series is also in the works.

Here is everything you need to know about A League of Their Own.

A League of Their Own premieres on Prime Video on Friday, August 12, with all eight episodes of the show available immediately everywhere Prime Video is available.

Is there A League of Their Own trailer?

Prime Video has released a teaser trailer for A League of Their Own. While we wait for a longer trailer, the teaser (at just under 30 seconds of footage) showcases the period setting, the baseball action and some recognizable (Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden) and new faces. Give it a watch right here:

What is the A League of Their Own plot?

The 1992 A League of Their Own movie told a fictionalized story of the real All-American Girl’s Professional Baseball league that ran for a few seasons during World War II, focusing on the Rockford Peaches, in particular a pair of sisters and the team’s manager. In this new adaptation, the A League of Their Own TV series tells another version of the league’s history with the aim of broadening the scope of the original movie.

Here is the official synopsis from Prime Video:

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

Who is in the A League of Their Own cast?

A League of Their Own is an ensemble series, telling the stories of an entirely new group of players looking to make their professional baseball dreams come true. The lineup of actors features both familiar and new faces, so here’s who you need to know.

The series stars:

Also, Rosie O’Donnell, who starred in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own, is going to appear in the series as a guest star (opens in new tab). She said during an episode of the podcast Everything Iconic that she is playing a bartender at a local gay bar. IMDb lists her character’s name as Vi. Kevin Dunn is also listed as being part of the cast.

You can meet much of the cast with these classic baseball card-inspired promo stills:

Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 20

A League of Their Own photos

Check out photos of the new A League of Their Own TV series right here:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Prime Video ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Anne Marie Fox/Amazon Studios ) Image 1 of 3

How to watch A League of Their Own

When the A League of Their Own TV series debuts, it is going to play exclusively on Prime Video, meaning anyone who wants to watch needs to be a subscriber.

If you want to watch the original 1992 movie, it is streaming on AMC Plus, which is available as an add-on channel on Prime Video and The Roku Channel streaming services. Traditional cable subscribers that have access to AMC can also watch the movie online on AMC.com when they sign in with their cable account information. A League of Their Own is also available for on-demand digital rental.