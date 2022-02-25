'Death in Paradise' season 12: cast, plot, and everything we know

'Death in Paradise' season 12 will feature more tricky cases for Neville and his team.

Death in Paradise season 12 will once again star Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, who’ll be solving more murder mysteries on the fictional island of Saint Marie.

Fans of the hugely popular series will be delighted to know that a new run has not only been officially confirmed but that it will start filming in the spring.

Death in Paradise will also be getting a second Christmas special after the first one, shown over the 2021 festive season, proved a massive hit, getting over eight million viewers.

So, what’s in store in Death in Paradise season 12? Who’s back? And when is it likely to be on our screens? What To Watch investigates…

While the Death in Paradise season 12 date is still to be officially confirmed, it's very likely to start in January 2023 in the UK on BBC1. It will be shown in the US at a later date.

'Death in Paradise' season 12 plot

Firm plot details for the new series are yet to be confirmed. But we do know all the main characters are back. Neville will no doubt be continuing his quest to move on from Florence, who rejected him in Death in Paradise season 11. Meanwhile, we’d expect more plot development for both Marlon and Naomi. We also expect more suitably fiendish cases for Neville to crack. It will also be interesting to see if Florence makes a comeback. And whether we will again see Dwayne, who was last seen in the festive episode.

'Death in Paradise' season 12 cast

Look who's back! The Commissioner, Neville and Naomi will all return for the new series. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

There’s great news because it’s been confirmed that Ralf Little will be officially back as DI Neville Parker for Death in Paradise season 12.

Don Warrington — the only surviving cast member from the show’s first-ever episode — is also back as the Commissioner.

Elizabeth Bourgine, who’s been in the show since the second-ever episode, will return as Catherine Bordey. Plus Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (Sergeant Naomi Thomas), and Ginny Holder (Darlene) are all confirmed for the new run.

Who’s guest starring in 'Death in Paradise' season 12?

The BBC are currently keeping this information under wraps! We will update this article when we know more.

Is there a Death in Paradise season 12 trailer?

Sadly, not yet.