Death in Paradise Season 4 refresher — everything you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 4 sees Kris Marshall returning as DI Humphrey Goodman. In the final moments of the third series, Humphrey had confessed his feelings for Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) — but he told Fidel, rather than Camille! Thus Season 4 was set up for a will they/won’t they romance plot between Humphrey and Camille.

We learn in the opening episode of Season 4 that Fidel has got a new job on St Lucia. However, Danny John-Jules is back as Officer Dwyane Myers alongside Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson. Also returning is Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine Bordey, who runs Catherine’s Bar.

Here’s our Death in Paradise Season 4 refresher and how to watch it (please note in the UK all seasons are currently available on BBC iPlayer).

In which episode does Josephine Jobert join as Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise Season 4?

Florence Cassell is seen midway through the first episode of series 4 of Death in Paradise. She’s sitting alone at Catherine’s Bar and asks an exhausted looking Dwayne if he’s ok. Dwayne then proceeds to tell Florence — who’s clearly teasing him — a tall story about catching a criminal. He also manages to criticise the Commissioner, saying he belongs behind a desk. So, poor Dwayne gets the shock of his life when the Commissioner later introduces Florence as the new sergeant!

Which episode does Camille leave in Death in Paradise Season 4?

Those hoping for a Camille/Humphrey romance were left saddened when she left at the end of episode four, Until Death Do You Part. Camille lands a job in Paris and thus decides to leave Saint Marie. That’s the last Death in Paradise fans thought they’d seen of the character, but she did reappear in Death in Paradise Season 10 when her mother is attacked. Humphrey of course never quite got around to telling Camille how he felt.

What murders does Humphrey investigate?

Well, the series kicks off with Humphrey having to try and crack a murder that takes place during a seance! Another case sees Humphrey looking into the death of a famous surfer. Like many a Death in Paradise case, this seemed an impossible murder, after all the place where the victim is found is locked from the inside. So, how did the killer manage to murder the victim and get out? Humphrey also looks into the murder of a volleyball player and a bride-to-be who’s killed on her hen night.

Who guest stars in Death in Paradise Season 4?

Men Behaving Badly star Neil Morrissey and Bridget Jones actress Sally Phillips both feature in one episode. Other top names include Will Mellor, Claire Goose, Simon Day, and Dean Lennox Kelly. Death in Paradise is fast becoming like Casualty where almost every British actor seems to have been in it at least once!