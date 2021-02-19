'Death in Paradise' Season 11 — release date, cast, and all you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 11 will reveal whether Neville and Florence get together.

Death in Paradise Season 11 will once again star Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker, with Josephine Jobert back as DS Florence Cassell.

Death in Paradise Season 10 ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, which saw Neville poised to confess his true feelings to Florence.

Excitingly, we already know that there will be a Death in Paradise Season 12. Here's everything we know so far about series 11...

Death in Paradise Season 11 is due to be shown in the UK on BBC1 in 2022. While in the US it will be shown on PBS. Filming on the 11th series will take place in the summer of 2021 on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Who’s in the cast of Death in Paradise Season 11?

Marlon has become a key part of the team. (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet / Denis Guyenon)

Ralf Little is returning as DI Neville Parker along with Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell. While the castings have yet to be officially confirmed, it appears that Don Warrington, the show’s only remaining actor from the very first episode, will also be back as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Elizabeth Bourgine is also expected to return as Catherine Bordey. Plus, after making a big impression in series 10, Tahj Miles is likely to be back as Marlon Pryce.

Is Tobi Bakare in series 11 as JP?

Let's all take a moment to celebrate the brilliant Tobi Bakare! We're going to miss you so much. #DeathInParadise pic.twitter.com/8ws3VGYNnJFebruary 19, 2021

No, Tobi has left the show. Tobi played JP for six years and bowed out in the final episode of the 10th series. JP’s last act was to save Marlon from prison. Marlon punched a suspect, but JP insisted to the Commissioner that it was him and Marlon walked free.

Will Ben Miller return?

It seems unlikely. Ben Miller did enjoy a cameo during the 10th series as DI Richard Poole. However, he’s not expected to return again.

Who’s guest starring?

The guest stars are yet to be announced. Series 10 saw a string of top names appearing including comedian Jason Manford and ex Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher.

What’s the plot of the new series?

Still under wraps at this stage. However, it will finally clear up what Neville said to Florence after she opened her door to him in the final moment of series 10. Will they finally become a couple in series 11? Or will Florence gently decline Neville’s advances?

Is there a trailer for Death in Paradise Season 11?

Not yet, watch this space!