Death in Paradise Season 7 refresher — everything you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 7 saw Ardal O’Hanlon enjoy his first full series in the role of DI Jack Mooney.

Ardal was the third actor to take on leading detective duties, following in the footsteps of Ben Miller (DI Richard Poole) and Kris Marshall (DI Humphrey Goodman).

While Richard was very uptight and Humphrey rather nervous, Jack was a more relaxed cop, quickly settling into island life.

The series opened with an apparently open and shut case when a woman “leapt” to her death from a hotel balcony — but was all as it seemed?!

Josephine Jobert returned as Florence Cassell with Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers, Tobi Bakare as JP, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine and Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Here’s our Death in Paradise Season 7 refresher and how to watch it (please note all seasons in the UK are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer).

What murder cases did Jack face in Death in Paradise Season 7?

Well, the second episode of the series saw Jack investigate a very unusual case when a man is murdered during a poker tournament! And the murder weapon — why, a poisoned cigar, of course! Jack also has to look into the death of a famous thriller author, who’s found dead on the beach.

And Saint Marie’s Day of the Dead festival is ironically ruined when someone is found dead. To track down the killer, Jack heads off to a posh yacht club. The series ends with the team looking into the murder of a top guitarist.

Who guest stars?

Death in Paradise Season 7 has an especially good guest star line-up. Mark Benton, the star of another hugely popular crime drama, Shakespeare & Hathaway, pops up in the poker episode. Four Weddings and a Funeral star Simon Callow featured in an episode alongside Car Share’s Sian Gibson. The series also featured Not Going Out and Ghosts actress Katy Wix.

Levi Roots, who created Reggae Reggae Sauce, also made his acting debut in the series. Talking about the role at the time, he told us: “I wanted a challenge and the part fell in my lap. I’ve always been a big fan of the series and I probably would have done any job that involved a week in the Caribbean! Danny John-Jules [Dwayne] is a hero of mine and Ardal O’Hanlon [Jack] told me that he and his family like Reggae Reggae Sauce!”