Where is Death in Paradise filmed? Does Catherine's Bar exist?

You can’t help but watch the hit drama and think where is Death in Paradise filmed? It looks so lovely!
The only thing against the place has to be its ridiculously high murder rate! From the fabulous beach shack where the show’s chief detective lives to the idyllic looking Catherine's Bar, Death in Paradise is packed with fabulous locations.
So, as we await Death in Paradise Season 11, here’s our essential guide to the show’s key filming locations.
Death in Paradise is filmed in Guadeloupe which doubles for the fictional island of Saint Marie. Guadeloupe is an overseas region of France and its official currency is the Euro. Guadeloupe has a population just under 400,000 and its official language is French.
The island’s official website boasts that there is all kinds of exciting things you can do on Guadeloupe including getting married and going island hoping. Yep, Guadeloupe is actually made up of five islands, not just one.
Does Catherine’s Bar exist?
Yes, it does! Sadly, you won’t actually find Catherine herself running it although she might pop up when the show is being filmed. But Catherine’s Bar isn’t simply a set. The scenes are shot at a beachside restaurant called "Le Madras". And just like Catherine’s Bar it serves lots of beer and nice seafood.
Does the Inspector’s shack exist?
Erm, no. Sadly it’s not a real place. And the actual chief detective of Guadeloupe doesn’t look wistfully at the sea while talking to a pet lizard. Instead, the inspector’s shack is unpacked before the start of each series and put up on a beautiful stretch of sand called La Perle Beach. The show’s producer Tim Key previously told us : “We rebuild it every year and it’s all real inside. We shoot inside there. Of course we could have done those scenes in Pinewood but it wouldn’t feel the same.”
Is Honoré police station real?
While it’s not actually a police station, you can visit the place where the exterior shots of the police station are filmed. In reality it’s a building next to a church. “We get on very well with the priest, we’ve worked with him since the beginning,” producer Tim Key previously told us.
So there you go, we hope we’ve answered where Death in Paradise is filmed. And in reality there’s lots of places you can visit on Guadeloupe that are used in the show.
Star Ralf Little recently revealed that each of the main actors on the show gets their own villa to stay in while filming. Not a bad job if you can get it.
If you want to catch up on all the fabulous locations in the series, all 10 seasons are available currently on BBCiPlayer. There's all these options below to watch the show.
Death in Paradise will return for a new series in 2021.
