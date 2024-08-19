Thursday Murder Club filming locations: where is the Richard Osman movie shot?

The Thursday Murder Club movie is currently filming in the UK and this is leading to intense speculation as to where it's being shot.

For anyone unfamiliar with Richard Osman's hit book, it tells the story of four unlikely friends (Ron, Elizabeth, Joyce, and Ibrahim) who meet up once a week and discuss unsolved murders at the titular club in their peaceful retirement community called Coopers Chase.

They're then thrown into an actual murder case when a dodgy property developer is found dead on their doorstep. The film version boasts an all-star cast with Helen Mirren as Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as Ron, Celia Imrie as Joyce and Sir Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim.

Further cast includes David Tennant, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Naomi Ackie and Jonathan Pryce. But where is the Thursday Murder Club movie filming? Here we investigate…

Shepperton Studios, Surrey

So one location we officially do know is Shepperton Studios in Surrey. The biggest film studio in Europe is now a major site for Netflix productions, with Bridgerton also shot there. Shepperton Studios has been the location for several huge movie shoots including Top Gun: Maverick, Cruella and Sonic The Hedgehog. The studios will no doubt be used for a lot of the internal shots in the Thursday Murder Club movie.

St Mark's Church, Theale, West Berkshire

On the set of #TheThursdayMurderClub Steven Spielberg meets a competition winner. pic.twitter.com/EMD6lkMx3gAugust 13, 2024

Richard Osman posted the picture above of himself and legendary director Steven Spielberg on location for the Thursday Murder Club with a historic building in the background. This encouraged everybody to start doing their own detective work to find out where they are. Well, according to the local site the Reading Chronicle, that building is St. Mark's Church, near Theale.

They say Richard Osman's picture looks identical to the church and it's hard to disagree studying photos. What lends further weight to this theory is that the church is situated within the Englefield Estate and someone spied a Coopers Chase sign being put up, which is the name of the retirement community where Elizabeth, Ron, Joyce and Ibrahim live. What's more the Englefield Estate also featured as a location in another Netflix series recently, Bridgerton season 3.

In a June post on Instagram, Engfield House wrote: "If you've been inspired by the beautiful gardens in the new season of Bridgerton and want to spend a morning or afternoon wandering amongst stunning floral displays, take time over the summer months to visit the gardens at Englefield House."

From reading the books, we know that Coopers Chase is an expensive retirement community so the stunning gardens around Englefield House might make a suitable location.

When we get news of more filming locations for the Thursday Murder Club we will update this article...