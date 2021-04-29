Death in Paradise Season 3 refresher — everything you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 3 once again opened with Ben Miller starring as DI Richard Poole. But his reign on Saint Marie didn’t last long into the series and Kris Marshall took over detecting duties as DI Humphrey Goodman.

Also back were Sara Martins as DS Camille Bordey, Gary Carr as Sergeant Fidel Best and Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers. Completing the regular line-up was Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

Here’s our Death in Paradise Season 3 refresher and how to watch it (please note in the UK all seasons are currently available on BBC iPlayer. (Massive spoilers ahead if you’ve not watched the third series!)

How did DI Richard Poole die in Death in Paradise Season 3?

Poor Richard was murdered with an ice pick in the very first episode of the third series. Richard was enjoying a university reunion, when one of the party decided to kill him! Being Richard, his final moments were spent drinking a nice cup of tea — so at least he died happy. He spent less than four minutes being alive in the episode before Angela (Sophie Thompson) finds his body. Camille, who always had a soft spot for Richard, is left distraught by the news.

DI Humphrey Goodman, looking typically dishevelled, then arrives as the new inspector to help crack Richard’s murder. “London speaks very highly of him,” comments the Commissioner, while Camille and co look less convinced.

But Humphrey quickly proves his detecting skills, showing that Sasha (Helen Baxendale) was the murderer who wielded the dreaded ice pick. Actually in a twist it turns out that Sasha isn’t Sasha at all and is actually Sasha’s sister, Helen! Richard had worked out that “Sasha” wasn’t really Sasha at all and that’s why he had to die before he exposed Helen.

The team all warm to Humphrey during the series. He tries to fit in but is constantly making missteps like sporting some incredibly loud shirts!

Death in Paradise Season 3 guest stars

Death in Paradise has always prided itself on having great guest stars and there were some crackers in the third series. They included Cold Feet’s Helen Baxendale, ex-EastEnders star Zoe Ryan, Doctor Who legend Peter Davison and Only Fools and Horses favourite Paul Barber to name a few.

Plus, there was also Casualty regular William Beck, Gavin and Stacey’s Adrian Scarborough and The Windsors star Haydn Gwynne.

What were the murder cases in the series?

As ever there was a crazy mix of murders in the third series. There’s a murder on the set of a zombie film when the stand in for the leading star bites the dust mid fight scene. And the murder weapon... a poison chocolate, neat!

Other cases include an air stewardess found murdered in her hotel room and a birdwatcher found dead in the middle of the jungle.

Despite all his bumbling, Humphrey cracks all the cases. But there’s an air of sadness around Humphrey, following the collapse of his marriage. “I don’t love you anymore,” says his wife at the end of episode one. He does, though, always have a friend in Harry the lizard! And slowly as the series progresses he does find himself enjoying island life.