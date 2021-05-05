Death in Paradise Season 5 refresher — everything you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 5 sees Kris Marshall once again star as DI Humphrey Goodman. The opening scene of the series sees Humphrey make his latest ill-fated attempt to fit into island life by buying a boat. Well, we call it a boat, more of a wreck!

Florence Cassell (Josephine Jobert), Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) and JP (Tobi Bakare) all look suitably stunned by the purchase.”What idiot did you trick into buying her?” quips Dwayne to the boat’s previous owner, only for Humphrey to emerge from the vessel!

Appropriately enough the first episode of the series sees Humphrey and his team trying to solver a murder that takes place at sea. The victim is found dead on a boat. Humphrey’s problem is that all the suspects were apparently diving in the ocean when the murder took place — so who committed the crime?

Meanwhile, Humphrey pursues trying to find Mrs Right and it seems she might have arrived in the shape of Martha (Not Going Out’s Sally Bretton), who appears in the final episode.

Here’s our Death in Paradise Season 5 refresher and how to watch it (please note in the UK all seasons are currently available on BBC iPlayer).

What murder cases are there in Death in Paradise Season 5?

One of the most fascinating mysteries in the fifth series is the murder of the outgoing governor of Saint Marie. The victim is killed after drinking a glass of champagne handed to her by the Commissioner, which rather awkwardly for Humphrey makes his boss one of the suspects! Another challenging case sees a model murdered halfway through a fashion show.

Humphrey also has a personally difficult case when his beloved Aunt Mary witnesses the murder of a tourist. While in the final episode of the series Humphrey causes chaos during JP’s wedding by cracking the case halfway through Dwayne’s best man speech. So, the team head off to catch the killer!

Who guest stars?

Once again Death in Paradise serves up a cracking guest star line-up. Former EastEnders star Paul Nicholls pops up in the third episode. Other famous names appearing include Wendy Craig, who plays Humphrey’s aunt, and Robert Daws. Plus Line of Duty star Martin Compston turns up in the sixth episode alongside Tara Fitzgerald.