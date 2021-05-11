Death in Paradise Season 6 refresher — everything you need to know

Death in Paradise Season 6 saw Kris Marshall return as DI Humphrey Goodman. But it was to be the last time we saw Humphrey as Ardal O’Hanlon became the show’s new lead detective as DI Jack Mooney.

Also back was Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassell, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers, Tobi Bakare as JP, Elizabeth Bourgine as Catherine and, not forgetting, Don Warrington as Commissioner Selwyn Patterson.

This series was notable for having a two-part special set in London, which saw the changing of the guard from Humphrey to Jack.

Here’s our Death in Paradise Season 6 refresher and how to watch it (please note all seasons in the UK are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer).

Death in Paradise Season 6 murder cases

The series opens in typically spectacular fashion with a scientist found dead near a live volcano. Humphrey has obvious suspects in the rest of the scientific team studying the volcano. But how did any of them commit the murder when they were apparently miles away from the crime scene? Meanwhile, episode two sees a deeply personal case for Florence when her friend is found dead at the bottom of a cliff. Another notable case is a cricketer found shot on the middle of the wicket. Howzat for a murder!

When does DI Jack Mooney take over from DI Humphrey Goodman?

DI Jack Mooney is first seen in episode five of Death in Paradise Season 6. When a murder victim is found on a yacht off the coast of Saint Marie the trail soon takes the team to London. The Commissioner packs Humphrey, Florence and Dwayne off to England, where they meet up with DI Jack Mooney.

While in London Dwayne tracks down his horrible father and Humphrey starts to wonder about finding Martha, who he was seeing previously on Saint Marie.

In episode six, the second-part of the London story, we learn more about widower Jack, who has a grown-up daughter, Siobhan. Meanwhile, Humphrey tracks down Martha (first seen in Death in Paradise Season 5) but she knocks him back gently saying she’s happy in London, while he’s happy in Saint Marie. They tearfully say goodbye. However, later in the episode, a determined Humphrey returns to see Martha and declares his love. Bless! He says paradise for him is where she is and he’ll join her in London. Which of course neatly leaves an opening in Saint Marie for Jack to take!

Who guest stars in Death in Paradise Season 6?

Not Going Out star Sally Bretton continued in her guest role as Humphrey’s on/off girlfriend Martha. Other notable guest stars included Sunetra Sarker and Claire Rushbrook. Grace Stone also pops up for the first time as Jack’s daughter Siobhan Mooney, she’s seen in various episodes during Jack’s time on the show.