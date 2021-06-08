Naomi Thomas — our guide to the 'Death in Paradise' character

Naomi Thomas is a new character in Death in Paradise. She is an ambitious young sergeant who will be seen for the first time in Death in Paradise Series 11. Naomi is described as a "gifted officer who has arrived from a neighbouring island to join the Saint Marie Police". But the BBC teases that coming from a smaller police force means her lack of experience might cause issues.

Here's everything we know so far about Naomi Thomas...

Who plays Naomi Thomas in Death in Paradise?

Naomi Thomas is played by Shantol Jackson. Talking about winning the part, Shantol says: “I'm so grateful for this amazing opportunity to join the cast of this fun-filled, entertaining series. I used to watch Death in Paradise with my dad in Jamaica years ago when it just started and to now be in the show, knowing that he'll be watching me, it's truly a surreal moment. Looking forward to adding to the magic!"

Executive producer, Tim Key adds: "She’s an amazing addition to the team and we can’t wait for the audience to meet Naomi."

How will Naomi get on with Neville?

Well, that remains to be seen. Detective Inspector Neville Parker (Ralf Little) is generally caring so we’re sure he will help Naomi fit in with the team. But it does now mean Neville has two very inexperienced members on his team following the departure of JP in the tenth series. Neville also has young Officer Marlon Pryce to keep an eye on and Marlon had plenty of problems in his first series!

Will Naomi and Marlon get on? Might there even be a romance between the pair? Or will they see each other as rivals? It is likely Naomi will look up to D.S. Florence Cassell (Jospehine Jobert), who is the only other senior member of the team alongside Neville.

What else has Shantol Jackson been in?



Shantol is a relative newcomer, but she has enjoyed some other parts before landing Death in Paradise. She starred in the 2018 film Sprinter, which also featured real life sprinting superstar Usain Bolt. Plus Shantol appeared in the Idris Elba directed crime film Yardie (2018). Shantol also featured in the 2016 short film Sugar.