'Death in Paradise' Christmas special — release date, cast, plot, trailer, and all you need to know

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 promises to be one of the gems of the Christmas TV schedule.

And, it’s extra special because this will be the first-ever Christmas episode of the hugely popular show!

And, to make it even more brilliant for fans, favourite Office Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) is making a surprise return.

The makers have revealed that there’s been a plan for ages to make a festive special, but this time they’ve finally managed one!

Executive Producer for Red Planet Pictures Tim Key says: “We’ve been talking about a Death In Paradise Christmas episode for years so we’re beyond excited to be finally making one and to be working with Danny again. We can’t think of a better place to spend Christmas than in Saint Marie — it’s still part of our tenth anniversary year after all!”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Death in Paradise Christmas episode...

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021 is likely to be screened on BBC1 on Christmas Day. It might follow on from the Call the Midwife Christmas special. However, the schedules won’t be officially confirmed until much nearer the time.

Meanwhile, in the US the festive episode will be shown on PBS.

What’s the plot of the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2021?

The Christmas episode is located both in London and Saint Marie. Florence (Josephine Jobert) leaves Saint Marie to spend Christmas with her family. But officer Dwayne Myers (Danny-John Jules) returns to the team as they try to crack a murder. Dwayne soon works out that he recognises Marlon because he’s previously arrested him.

Meanwhile, Florence clearly returns at some point during the episode as the BBC has heavily hinted that the Florence/Neville romance saga will finally go somewhere. Quite where isn’t clear.

Who’s in the cast?

Look who's back! (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures/Philip Volkers)

The biggest excitement is that Danny John-Julies is back as Officer Dwayne Myers. Danny John-Jules says: “It’s always a pleasure going back to the Caribbean. And after four years away, fitting back into the fold should be seamless as I know all the new leading cast members already. I look forward to bringing Dwayne and this tenth-anniversary special script to life.”

Meanwhile, the regular cast is back with DI Neville Parker (Ralf Little), Florence (Josephine Jobert), The Commissioner (Don Warrington), Catherine (Elizabeth Bourgine), and Marlon (Tahj Miles) all returning. There’s also a heap of guest stars: Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Juliet Stevenson (Riviera), Stanley Townsend (Informer), Jocelyn Jee Esien (Jack & The Beanstalk: After Ever After), Anthony Calf (Poldark), Tessa Bonham Jones (The Trial of Christine Keeler), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Tariq Jordan (Law and Order: UK).

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!

Meanwhile, Death in Paradise Season 11 will hit our screens in January 2022.